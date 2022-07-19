College rolls out new degrees this fall for horse training, agriculture and cybersecurity

Treasure Valley Community College President Dana Young, left, is pictured with members of the Board of Education at its meeting in June.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Its summertime and officials at Treasure Valley Community College are busy gearing up for fall, when many students will start the journey of working toward a college degree or begin to wrap up their final year. The TVCC Board of Education recently approved several new degrees as well as updates to some of the school’s existing programs, including nursing and environmental science, which begin in the 2022-23 school year.

New programs include a Horse Training Program and Ag Machine Technology Program (both Associate of Applied Science degrees) and Cybersecurity (an Applied Science degree with transfer to Boise State).



