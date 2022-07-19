College rolls out new degrees this fall for horse training, agriculture and cybersecurity

ONTARIO — Its summertime and officials at Treasure Valley Community College are busy gearing up for fall, when many students will start the journey of working toward a college degree or begin to wrap up their final year. The TVCC Board of Education recently approved several new degrees as well as updates to some of the school’s existing programs, including nursing and environmental science, which begin in the 2022-23 school year.
New programs include a Horse Training Program and Ag Machine Technology Program (both Associate of Applied Science degrees) and Cybersecurity (an Applied Science degree with transfer to Boise State).
Eddie Alves, vice president of Academic Affairs for the college, presented information to the board at its meeting in June. The board unanimously passed all programs, taking action individually on each.
Alves said Marcus Nichols, TVCC’s natural resource instructor, was instrumental in moving forward the Environmental Science AS Degree, which is designed to transfer to another school — namely University of Idaho.
Horse training is a new program that will be offered this fall.
“We have had a horse producers’ degree, but we train,” Alves said, noting that award-winning equine studies instructor Wade Black spent a lot of his time making revisions for that program.
With the training program in place, TVCC will sunset its horse production degree. With this, colt starting will be moved to the second year and a path has been created for more business writing courses.
Board member Cheryl Cruson asked whether the horse training degree was a complete degree, not needing a transfer, and Alves answered in the affirmative.
“It is designed for students to go to work,” he said.
When it comes to cybersecurity, students will now have a “totally seamless” way to complete two years of schooling at TVCC then transfer to Boise State University to finish it off. With the pressing need for those types of job positions, Alves said officials are “pretty excited” to help prepare the next wave of employees for those jobs.
When it comes to nursing, steps undertaken by TVCC are done in a “very prescribed manner,” which Alves explained is executed under the Oregon College of Nursing. College faculty recently altered the school’s current curriculum and created a new Associate of Applied Science degree. As such, students going into the second year of the program this fall will finish up their work before the school sunsets that program.
Oregon State Board of Nursing “has given us its blessing” for the change, Alves explained.
The final degree approved by the college board during its meeting in June relates to agriculture. According to information presented, the new Findley Foundation Equipment Fund has enabled the creation of Ag Machine Technology Program. The Associates of Applied Science Degree for future farmers includes courses on equipment repairs, for those who want to go out and work on their own tractors, such as John Deere.
The TVCC Board of Education’s next meeting is at 6 p.m. tonight. Included on the agenda is an organizational meeting — in which the board is set to decide who will be the next chairperson and vice chairperson; new employee introductions; a board planning retreat; and the first reading of an aviation fuel surcharge request.
