College readies to completely overhaul its policies
Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — During its meeting this month, the Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education had its first reading of a sweeping overhaul of its policies, with the second reading expected to come at the December meeting. With that, no action was taken, but there was ample discussion about the policy changes.

A complete overhaul of the policies had been done over the course of several months, with Director of Legal and Human Resources Anne Marie Kelso, and board members Betty Carter and Mark Wettstein leading up the efforts to get the college’s current policies in line with policy framework of the Oregon Community College Association. That work was done ahead of bringing the final changes to the board.



