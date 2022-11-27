College readies to completely overhaul its policies

ONTARIO — During its meeting this month, the Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education had its first reading of a sweeping overhaul of its policies, with the second reading expected to come at the December meeting. With that, no action was taken, but there was ample discussion about the policy changes.
A complete overhaul of the policies had been done over the course of several months, with Director of Legal and Human Resources Anne Marie Kelso, and board members Betty Carter and Mark Wettstein leading up the efforts to get the college’s current policies in line with policy framework of the Oregon Community College Association. That work was done ahead of bringing the final changes to the board.
Kelso explained to the board that a subcommittee had gone through all the policies, comparing old ones to new ones, reworking ones that needed to be done and spent “months and months” on the decisions.
“I’m hoping you’ll say, ‘They are fabulous, don’t change a thing.’ But, do you have any questions,” Kelso asked the board.
Board member Roger Findley said he was trying to wrap his head around the similarities and differences, and sought more clarification on the number of unexcused consecutive meetings a board member could miss before being discharged.
“The old policy says three, this says two,” Findley noted.
Kelso said that language was pulled directly from the law.
Board member Cheryl Cruson noted that it was easy to get an absence excused ahead of time.
Another question Findley had was how the old policy talked about what to do if there was no quorum of the board.
“What happens if four board members resign at once? The old policy said in that case, the county court would make the appointment, but that didn’t make it this new policy,” Findley noted.
Kelso, noting that language was also taken from the law, said that because such an instance would be rare, they could invoke the law, if needed.
On further questions about details that didn’t make it into the new policy, Kelso noted that the subcommittee had attempted to “not have a giant book of policies that repeats everything,” however noted that there were some areas that could be added to if the board so desired.
One comment by board member Ken Hart was regarding the selection of a college president, stating that he wanted to strike the requirement for the person to have higher education leadership background. He stated that someone with a business background could be just as capable.
“Colleges are becoming more like a business,” Hart said. “To give preference could hurt the institution and bind the hands of the board, if you’ve got two equally qualified people.”
Kelso noted that generally when giving priority or preference, it would be up to the board to decide; however, when the discussions came up in the subcommittee meetings, Kelso noted that members felt there was value in a college president having higher education experience, and that it was an “appropriate standard to leave in.”
The next meeting of the Treasure Valley Community College board is 6 p.m. Dec. 20.
