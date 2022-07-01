College officials reviewing job description for Dean of CTE

All eyes are on David Kohler, outgoing Dean of CTE, who closed his eyes before making a brief speech during the TVCC Board of Education meeting on June 21. The college is currently reviewing that job position as they look to replace Kohler, whose final day is July 15. He will be taking on a new position at Rogue Community College in Medford.
These were the words of Eddie Alves, vice president of Academic Affairs for Treasure Valley Community College, at the top of his report to the TVCC Board of Education during their meeting on June 21.
He then explained that it was the last meeting for Dean of CTE David Kohler.
“He has been fabulous,” Alves said of his colleague, with tears welling up as he described the man as “brilliant.
Alves said Kohler had done a fabulous job while at TVCC, including working on new degrees, some of which were approved by the board earlier during the meeting. He further stated that Kohler’s focus was institutional effectiveness.
“It’s going to be a big hole to fill,” Alves said.
Kohler’s final day with TVCC is July 15, after which he will head to his new position at Rogue Community College in Medford, according to Abby Lee, college spokeswoman.
“We are currently reviewing the Dean of CTE position to post and rehire his replacement,” Lee wrote in an email on June 24.
College President Dana Young said it would be bittersweet to see Kohler go, thanking him.
Board member Cheryl Cruson lauded him, saying he had done an “excellent job” getting the college’s aviation program underway.
Kohler spoke to his colleagues saying he appreciated their support and that it was great to be at TVCC. He noted that Alves and Young were “great mentors,” and that the faculty and staff had been great to work with, too.
“It’s bittersweet, but I’m excited for a new opportunity,” Kohler said.
Other staff joined in expressing gratitude and praise for Kohler, including Travis McFetridge, vice president of student services, who said that TVCC’s ability to work with high schools was a “particular testament to Dean Kohler.”
Shirley Haidle, TVCC vice-president of administrative services, noted that she would particularly miss Kohler in the business office. She said he was instrumental in keeping track of the many grants for career and technical education.
