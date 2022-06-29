New banners are being installed on the Treasure Valley Community College campus, reflecting its 60th anniversary, as pictured on June 20. College officials are planning celebration events to begin in September.
Corey Evan photos | Argus Observer
The tennis courts on the college campus are undergoing improvements, as pictured June 20. The new courts will see improved water drainage and longevity.
ONTARIO — Students attending classes at Treasure Valley Community College’s main campus may have observed that faded blue and orange banners are being replaced with new ones. If you look closely, these new banners reflect the college’s upcoming 60th anniversary.
The Argus reached out to Public Information Director Abby Lee to learn more about what college officials have planned ahead of the milestone.
“We [are] excited to replace the banners on campus and the funds were provided through my marketing budget,” wrote Lee in a June 22 email. “We are planning to kick off our 60th Anniversary Celebration during In-Service in September. We will have more information later this summer.”
While the banners are a small improvement on campus, a big improvement is being made to the college’s tennis courts. Vice President of Student Services Travis McFetridge explained the need to bring out the bulldozers for this project.
“The condition of the court’s foundation has deteriorated to a point that superficial repairs are no longer a viable option,” wrote McFetridge. “The most recent significant structural change to the courts was in the late 1990’s. The TVCC tennis courts not only serve as the home site for the Chukar Women’s and Men’s Tennis Teams, but are utilized for TVCC Tennis classes for the general student body; in addition, they have served as a host site for High School District Tennis Tournaments for a number of years, and have always been open to the community, local tennis clubs and groups.”
The project will see the college’s five courts leveled to the same plane, improving drainage efficiency to allow for more effective snow and rain runoff and improve the courts’ longevity as a result, he explained.
“The College started this process over a year ago. With rising costs, the project was unable to be completed prior to the 2022 Spring Tennis season, however, costs have now leveled to a point of affordability, and the project was given the green light. The College, in coordination with resources from a couple other groups (to be announced at a later date), is excited to initiate and start this project.”
