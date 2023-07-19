New members of the Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education, Torie Ramirez and Dr. Lindsay Norman, share a chuckle about how much paperwork needs signed before they can officially begin. Pictured, from left, are board members Betty Carter, Ken Hart, Ramirez and Norman. Hart has been appointed chairman of the board.
ONTARIO — Dirk DeBoer’s last vote as chairman of the TVCC Board of Education was a tiebreaker, in which he finalized the decision of a split board on Tuesday night regarding who would be the new chairman.
Prior to the nominations, DeBoer offered his reflections about being the chairperson for the board of Treasure Valley Community College. He said it had been a pleasure to serve in that role for two years and that the position “directly and indirectly affects the direction the institution will go.”
The board was divided over Stephen Crow and Ken Hart, with each of them respectively voting for themselves when the time came around. Others favoring Crow for the position included Betty Carter and Torie Ramirez, while Roger Findley and Dr. Lindsay Norman favored Hart. DeBoer settled the matter by voting for Hart. Following that, the board voted 5-1 in favor of Stephen Crow over DeBoer for the vice chairman position. Other nominees included Dirk DeBoer and Betty Carter; however, Carter declined the nomination and in turn nominating Crown.
Ahead of this, four board members were sworn in on Tuesday night. This including incumbents Crow and Carter, and new members Ramirez and Norman, all of whom were elected by voters during the Special District election in May. During a round of introductions, it was revealed that all board members live in Ontario with the exception of Ramirez, who resides in Nyssa.
Ramirez was paying careful attention at her first meeting, asking for clarification along the way for anything she didn’t understand. This included when it came time to nominate the deputy clerk for the college, asking what it was that deputy clerks do before casting her vote. She replied, “I’m the newbie,” when Hart told her the deputy clerk serves the main clerk as the deputy.
Vice President of Administrative Services Shirley Haidle then explained that the deputy clerk position is required by budget law and Oregon minimum standards, with that person taking care of such details as running elections.
The board also settled the time and place for meetings, which will remain the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.
New faces and some in new places
Some college employees have recently switched gears to fill in gaps in administration, which was acknowledged at the board meeting.
This includes Sandy Porter, an ag teacher who is taking a pause from that to help in the interim as the Vice President of Academic Affairs. That position was left vacant with Eddie Alves’ departure and TVCC President Dana Young said it was “very comforting” that Porter was willing to fill in, mentioning that it wasn’t the first time she had done so. She also previously served as the interim dean of Career Technical Education and on other occasions has “been willing to sept in and help out.”
Porter said she is in her 15th year teaching ag at the college.
“Unfortunately, in my new role, I don’t get to talk about cows very much, so it’s an adjustment to me,” she said with a smile. “I’m looking forward to going back to class in January.”
At the end of her speech, Norman, a retired veterinarian, told Porter with a smile, “We can get together and talk cows.”
Darrin Bell’s new role as Vice President of Administrative Services was also acknowledged. He will start in the role officially in September, leaving his full-time faculty position in the business department at that time. During the interim, he will get training from Shirley Haidle, who is retiring from that role in December.
New employees introductions included Betty Miller and Alondra Quezada
Jann Bell, director of the college’s adult basic skills department, introduced Miller as the new Adult Basic Education Instructor, saying the position was made possible from Title 2 grant funds.
Miller is a “proud TVCC graduate,” Bell said, with Miller adding that she was “very happy to be here and give back.” She said it is an honor to work with students in that program and one goal on the horizon is to make the program more vibrant by creating “a robust online program for students who can’t attend day classes.”
Quezada is the new assistant controller in the business office, and came “highly recommended by Bell,” who was her accounting teacher.
Quezada told the board she was excited to be working at the college, saying “I can’t believe the opportunities I receive from TVCC — it’s been amazing and nothing I could have ever expected.”
