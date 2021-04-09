ONTARIO
The winner of the 2021 Road to the Horse World Championship is Treasure Valley Community College’s own equine science instructor Wade Black, who took time out of his schedule to provide some information to the newspaper about the win on Wednesday afternoon.
“I was thankful, humbled to get it,” he explained.
The Road to the Horse competition was held in Fort Worth, Texas, from March 25-28, and he was awarded the colt-starting championship. In addition to receiving this world championship title, Black also earned the winner’s check in the amount of $75,000.
He said he wasn’t as confident during this competition as he was during the previous competition in 2019 because the horse he was working with was just “not where he needed to be.”
“I didn’t have a lot of confidence going into the last round. I had struggled the whole time. It was a surprise,” said Black of his win.
He said in the previous year he was chosen to compete in the 2019 Wild Card competition at Road to the Horse, which he ended up winning.
How he got started
Black said that he has had much experience with horses over the years.
“I was raised doing it,” he said, “I grew up around horses.”
He said that he attended college in part thanks to a rodeo scholarship to Montana State University and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science in Equine Science and a Master of Science in Equine Nutrition.
Black said that he has “traveled the world giving horse clinics” and, even, had a horse training business.
He said that he spent years training horses and now he teaches others how to train horses and it’s “very rewarding.”
Programs at the college and beyond
Black said that TVCC offers programs for those interested in a career working with horses. The offerings from the college include an associate of applied science degree program in horse production and training and a ranch roping short course certificate of participation. Along with those programs, there is also a certified horse trainer program leading to the student becoming a certified public horse trainer.
In a follow-up email received on Friday morning, Black said the there are two degrees offered that he is “very proud of” which include an equine science transfer degree and an equine business degree. He said that riding classes are also offered every evening.
Black drew attention to TVCC equine adjunct Cami Olsen who is the coach of the stock horse team that competes in the American Stock Horse Association (ASHA). He also mentioned a club he participates in called Cowboy Christian Fellowship, a “rodeo Bible camp” for college students.
Black said that he started a nonprofit youth development program for kids and teens who “are struggling.” The program uses working with horses, including learning roping techniques.
Community support
“The biggest thing was the support and prayers from everyone. So many prayers, so much support. The fellowship with the other competitors,” said Black.
He said that there wasn’t a single moment that stood out from this year’s competition, but rather “the camaraderie of the other competitors” made the experience a memorable one for him.
