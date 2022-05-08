The John J. Easly Gymnasium is pictured at Treasure Valley Community College in January of 2021. A career fair for TVCC students and the local community will be held there from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.
ONTARIO — According to information received by Treasure Valley Community College, TVCC Career Advising Services and Student Activities will be jointly hosting a career fair for TVCC students and the local community on Thursday. The career fair will be held in John J. Easly Memorial Gymnasium in Ontario, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
As of right now, the college has had 35 employers RSVP for the event. They’ve had a very wide range of employers – local businesses, larger corporate entities, state/local/federal agencies, and non-profits/NGOs – commit to participating. These employers include work fields such as healthcare, manufacturing, business, office administration, education, social and support services, banking, natural resources, agriculture, office administration, and law enforcement, among others. They will be on hand to speak with the students and local job seekers about current job opportunities, and how to position themselves to get into various careers within their respective organizations/businesses/agencies.
Student Activities/ASG students are hard at work promoting the event throughout the community and around campus, and there’s no way we could have put this all together without the support of Kate Russell, Hope Spaugh, and their students.
All community members and students interested in a career are encouraged to attend.
