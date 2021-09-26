College fairs this week include one in Payette

PAYETTE — Treasure Valley Community College Ontario and Caldwell campuses are rolling out three college fairs with many other higher education institutions this week. There will be two opportunities to attend a fair in person and one virtual event.
The first in-person fair will be held in Payette on Tuesday. Colleges will be set up from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Payette Public Library, 24 S. 10th St. On Wednesday, an in-person fair is slated to take place from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Nampa Campus Micron Education Center at the College of Western Idaho, 5725 E. Franklin Road.
The week will wrap up with a virtual college info night from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday. For that event, students and counselors can register and join online at www.bit.ly/tvfallvirtual.
“We are excited to invite you and your students to three college fair opportunities happening at the end of the month,” reads an email from a coordinator from Lewis-Clark State College to TVCC Admission Representative Chase Van Weerdhuizen and other college representatives. “These pop-up college fairs will be great opportunities for your students to connect with college representatives from all throughout the state before the start of College Application Month.”
The first 10 high school students to attend the in-person fairs will receive a free Dutch Bros gift card. If students register and attend one of the fairs, they will be entered into a raffle for a $50 Visa gift card.
In addition to TVCC, colleges who will have representatives at the fairs include
Boise Bible College, Boise State University, College of Eastern Idaho — (which is only attending virtually on Thursday), College of Southern Idaho; College of Western Idaho;
Idaho State University; Lewis-Clark State College; Northwest Nazarene University;
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.