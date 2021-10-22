ONTARIO — During the Treasure Valley Community College Board of Directors monthly meeting on Tuesday, board member Roger Findley asked Vice President of Academic Affairs Eddie Alves, why classes for the Certified Nursing Assistant program were canceled for the fall term.
Alves explained that only five people applied for the class and that overall interest in the class from local high schools in the county has been down the past two years.
College spokeswoman Abby Lee further emphasized on Friday afternoon that the program itself has not been canceled. Rather, the classes are just not being offered due to low enrollment, having been postponed until winter.
The college program requires a formal notification with Oregon State Board of Nursing. As such, there would be "big legal implications" for the college if it canceled a program with going through the process, Lee explained.
Additionally, one student withdrew from the Nursing Program over concerns of COVID-19 exposure, and three students are returning to the 2023 graduating class.
The newspaper reached out to Abby Lee, TVCC spokeswoman, for more information on the Nursing Assist program. She said that many area high schools now have their own nursing programs, and that the need for students to obtain the credits from TVCC is not needed. Lee stated that the closure of the nursing assist program would not impact the overall program or goals for the future nursing-allied health center.
She also said that a majority of students are obtaining a Medical Assistant degree over a Certified Nursing Assistant degree, as they are taking jobs in the state of Idaho, which has different rules and requirements than the state of Oregon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.