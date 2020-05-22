ONTARIO — In putting together their budget proposal, which was approved Tuesday by the budget committee, Treasure Valley Community College officials said they based it around flat funding from the current biennium appropriation of $641 million for community colleges.
Treasure Valley Community College President Dana Young said all but one of the state’s 17 community colleges were adopting that format.
But, TVCC budget writers, given the current economic picture, prepared budget alternatives funding cuts of 5%, 10% and 17% to be used to set an operating budget once state funding has been established. And, that may not happen for a few months yet. Even with the state revenue forecast that came Wednesday, Vice President of Administrative Services Shirley Haidle said it may be July or August before the college learns what its funding from the state will be.
The college has already announced some layoffs.
According to her chart in the budget document, state resources — which come from reimbursable full-time equivalents — make up 46.4% of General Fund revenues. The General Fund budget is about $17.933 million.
Tuition makes up 29.7% and for the next biennium includes a $3 per credit increase, plus two new waivers targeting increased enrollment. Tuition and fee revenues are increasing by $79,893. Local property tax revenue is expected to increase by $49,264 over the current year, based on a 2% increase instead of the 3% each for the two years of the biennium.
“Although the General Fund is only 30% of the college’s total budget, the majority of the time, discussion and budget message is pending on the General Fund as it is the operational fund of the college.” Haidle said.
General Fund budget changes included faculty furlough days added back, faculty 1% stipend removed from budget, adding 1 and two-thirds faculty positions, placing nursing facility on salary schedule at higher steps, administration furlough days added back, two grant positions absorbed into General Fund and added shifts for campus safety and security.
