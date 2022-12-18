ONTARIO — Ahead of its regular meeting this week, the TVCC Board of Education will hold a committee meeting regarding the community college’s audit.
A committee of the board will meet with college staff at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the Hanigan Board Room (#115A). There, committee members, Treasure Valley Community College staff and auditors with Moss Adams will convene during a work session to receive the 2021-22 financial audit.
Meeting participation is available to the public via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3V71yrz or phone at (669) 900-6833 or (253) 215-8782. The meeting ID and passcode for both is the same, with the meeting ID being 913 8510 1616 and the passcode being 339229.
The regular meeting of the college board will be split up on Tuesday; with a board planning meeting at 9 a.m. This will include board member training, and presentations on the college’s strategic plan, its accreditation, demographic data regarding mission fulfillment, academic program sustainability, strategic enrollment management and an update on the Caldwell Center. Also on the agenda for the morning is board professional development, including ethics law training and sexual harassment.
The board will reconvene at 5 p.m. for a work session in which Shirley Haidle, Vice President of Finance, will present the aforementioned audit.
A full slate is planned for the regular session meeting which starts immediately after.
Three special presentations are planned, including new employee introductions, Phi Theta Kappa Special Recognition and Addiction Studies Program.
Business items, which can be up for discussion or action, include accepting the audit, aviation flight fees, the 23-24 academic calendar and the second reading of the overhaul on board policies.
TVCC students are on winter vacation now through January 6, with the entire campus closing Dec. 26-Jan. 2. Winter term begins Jan. 9.
The board meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.
