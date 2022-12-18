TVCC Sign
Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — Ahead of its regular meeting this week, the TVCC Board of Education will hold a committee meeting regarding the community college’s audit.

A committee of the board will meet with college staff at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the Hanigan Board Room (#115A). There, committee members, Treasure Valley Community College staff and auditors with Moss Adams will convene during a work session to receive the 2021-22 financial audit.



