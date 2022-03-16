The Residence Hall at the Treasure Valley Community College campus in Ontario is pictured on Tuesday. The TVCC Board of Education approved a resolution on Tuesday evening, which will increase the tuition rate by $3 in the 2022-23 budget year. This will bring the rate up to $111 per credit, which is still below average when compared to other community colleges in the state.
ONTARIO — Students attending Treasure Valley Community College will soon see a tuition hike. On Tuesday evening, the TVCC Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution for a rate increase of $3 per credit beginning in the 2022-23 budget year.
The resolution will increase the price from $108 per credit to $111. It could increase revenues by $98,000 per year, according to a staff report from Shirley Haidle, TVCC vice-president of administrative services.
The report states that the new rate will still be lower than the 2021-22 average rate per credit of $112 across all 17 community colleges in the state.
TVCC Board Vice-Chairman Mark Wettstein asked if Administrative Services had consulted with TVCC’s Associated Student Government about the tuition rate increase.
Haidle referred the question to the ASG President Abby Smith, who was in the boardroom.
Smith said that students “would be OK with a moderate increase — instead of a major increase later.”
TVCC board member Roger Findley then put forth a motion to suspend the rules for a second reading of the resolution. This was seconded by board member Ken Hart.
The Board unanimously approved the resolution.
The newspaper reached out Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton to see if the school has or will be raising tuition rates in the future.
Blue Mountain Community College Chief Financial Officer Celeste A. Tate responded in an email on Tuesday evening.
“Tuition rate at BMCC is currently $112 per credit,” and that “the board [had] approved a $2 increase in tuition to $114 per credit starting [this] summer term,” but did not specify when the board had approved the increase.
The TVCC Board of Education meets on the third Tuesday of every month in the Hanigan Board Room, in the Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center on the TVCC campus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.