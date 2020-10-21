College and Caldwell agree to 10 more years

ONTARIO
The cooperative relationship between the city of Caldwell and Treasure Valley Community College in providing educational services through TVCC’s Caldwell Center continues to build.
Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas was part of the TVCC board meeting on Tuesday to note that the entities have inked another 10-year lease agreement which keeps the college providing education programs. The center was completed in 2010, and was the first building to be part of the rebuilding of downtown Caldwell. It is on the banks of Indian Creek, the focal point.
Nancolas encouraged college officials to take advantage of a bridge used to cross Indian Creek, right next to the Caldwell Center as a platform to draw people into their facility.
“It is an opportunity of TVCC to engage the community,” he said.
About 400,000 people cross over the bridge during the year, he said, commenting the holiday lights in the the downtown area are coming on, and TVCC’s Caldwell Center is good place to see them.
The community college’s workforce training programs have helped draw companies to locate in Caldwell, adding Caldwell economic and industrial development, the mayor said. He expects that will continue as another industrial park is developed.
“It is a partnership that will continue for many years,” he said.
Later in the meeting, during the discussion about the planned airplane maintenance program, Nancolas said the city owns the building, which the college plans to use for the program it is in the process of putting together, and plans to help the college with its renovation.
“You are respected you are appreciated,” he said, having commented earlier in the meeting that aviation program has been huge success.
During a presentation about the new program, Kimberly Tomkinson.director of the Caldwell center, said the college is in the process applying for a grant for aviation maintenance training. To be an accredited program, the the college must have seven different type of airplane engines. She has a line on engine parts that students can learn on. Also, there is a person who is interested in selling his plane, she said.
It will take about a year for officials to put the curriculum and equipment together, she said.
“Year two is when we will have students,” Tomkinson noted.
