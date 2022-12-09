Mike Kelly, bar manager for Action's Sports Bar, shows the pile of winter coats ranging from sizes for infants to 4X that were gathered over the course of two weeks’ time to be given to clients of a local nonprofit.
While awaiting a vehicle to transport a pile of donations, those involved in the coat drive pause for a photo with Sandy Kendall, resource development manager at Origins Faith Community Outreach Initiative. Pictured, from left, are Mike Kelly, bar manager at Action’s Sports Bar; Dylan Johnson, card dealer and Clinton Phillips, room manager, both of Action’s Card House; and Kendall.
ONTARIO — The dropping temperatures of the winter months are a sure sign to bundle up in the warmest clothing layers one can find. For some people, however, these layers of warm clothing are hard to procure, particularly, coats.
Sandy Kendall, resource development manager at Origins Community Outreach Initiative, noticed this need in the community when she would see people coming in for lunches without coats. She also noted that the nonprofit had received several requests for coats. This prompted her to put the request out to local businesses at one of the recent Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce luncheons expressing how important this issue is and made the request to hold a coat drive.
Mike Kelly, bar manager for Action’s Sports Bar, took up the challenge to gather as many coats as possible and designated the sports bar as the drop-off location.
Kelly said that patrons were receptive to the effort and that it was collaboration between Action’s Sports Bar and Action’s Card House, which are next door to one another in the shopping center on East Lane in Ontario. The group effort between both entities gathered about 100 coats over the two-week time period.
“So the customers in the bar, we give them a discount on a beer. And then, you know, we did have a couple of customers actually take their jacket off right in front of us. For the poker players, we gave them bonus poker chips for the tournaments if they brought in a jacket or two. So that helped out, gave them some benefit, mostly they were pleased,” said Kelly.
Kendall added about the effort and how great of a help this has been.
“It’s huge, you know, we’re getting not just even calls from our clients, but from other agencies. There’s just nothing out there,” she said, “So this is going to allow us to reach out some of the different agencies especially with the kids’ jackets, they have questions of if anybody have anything that will work because these people have nothing,” she continued.
Kendall, who is also the social media marketing manager for CASA of Eastern Oregon, says that organization, which works with foster kids, benefits greatly from donations like this. She said that she was in talks with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley who had asked about availability of coats, to which she reassured them that there would be some on the way.
“We would announce it at every tournament on the weekends and every time we did it, the players would all clap. It was a very good group effort,” Kelly added.
Another charity drive to note is the toy drive that is still going on at both Action’s locations. Kelly said that is is a “similar deal” to the coat drive, but they are asking for a new, unopened toy to be dropped off at the locations to receive a discount on beer or extra poker chips.
