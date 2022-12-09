ONTARIO — The dropping temperatures of the winter months are a sure sign to bundle up in the warmest clothing layers one can find. For some people, however, these layers of warm clothing are hard to procure, particularly, coats.

Sandy Kendall, resource development manager at Origins Community Outreach Initiative, noticed this need in the community when she would see people coming in for lunches without coats. She also noted that the nonprofit had received several requests for coats. This prompted her to put the request out to local businesses at one of the recent Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce luncheons expressing how important this issue is and made the request to hold a coat drive.



Tags

Load comments