Club members stitch together ruby anniversary celebration

ONTARIO
Originally stitched together in April 1982, the Treasure Valley Quiltmakers Club gathered at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ontario on April 21 to celebrate its 40th anniversary. As part of the club’s celebration, members reminisced on its story as it has been sewn so far.
Members were greeted by Pan Hardenbrook, club co-president, who introduced members to several of the club’s past presidents.
As part of a slideshow put together by club member Vanessa Christenson, members got to look back at how the club got started as well as see how it has gained public attention, as local media outlets have patched together their news coverage throughout the years. As written in the summer of 1982 by then-Club Secretary Leona Miller, the club began contributing to the community by sewing a quilt which was given away at that year’s Malheur County Fair.
Coverage of the club’s organization was provided at the time not only by the Argus, but also by the Nyssa Gate City Journal. According to Christenson, the club hosted an annual quilt show in the area over a period of 20 years.
After members had the chance to sit down to a potluck luncheon, past club presidents participated in a show and tell to showcase some of their favorite works.
Gail Franklin, present club treasurer, credits then-extension agent Helen Connor for helping get the club started
“My friend was a quilter; She was an excellent quilter,” said Franklin, when asked how she got involved with the club. “She decided I needed to do this.”
Rita Chavez, the club’s original treasurer, said the club started with approximately eight members who organized the club out of Charlotte Marshall’s Nyssa home in April 1982.
“I joined because I had just taken up hand-quilting. The ladies of the [St. Paul Lutheran Church] taught me … but I wanted to get involved with a group that was doing [quilting]. That is why I joined,” said Chavez.
As far as keeping the club going in future years, Franklin said exposing younger generations to quilting is an important part of the task.
“I wasn’t a senior when I started; I was in my 40s,” said Franklin. In previous years, “There were women who brought their children that played around while we were having our meetings.”
Chavez adds that the camaraderie and the love of learning is what has kept her coming back.
The club meets every third Thursday of the month, and is open to visitors, according to club member Linda DeBoer. Several members will share some of their favorite quilting tools, and how they use them.
Noteworthy is that several quilts hang in the church’s fellowship hall, as made and donated by the club’s membership.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.