PAYETTE — At the Payette City Council’s second regular meeting of the month, on March 16, Dana Castellani, Chief Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley, extended her appeal to the council for the city to participate in the Clubs’ “Great Futures” program.
Castellani reminded the Council that donations can be made on a recurring basis via their regular paychecks.
“It’s a lot of money we are trying to raise locally among our communities that we serve,” said Castellani.
The Clubs seek to raise $300,000 to cover their operating expenses annually. Castellani said the goal can be reached easiest if 5000 donors each chip in $5 per month.
“That doesn’t mean we won’t take less than five dollars,” Castellani clarified.
She pointed out a declaration made by Ontario Mayor Riley Hill in January, which identified the club as vital to the community.
Councilor Ray Wickersham pointed out that a donation is relatively easy for many to make.
“It’s kind of like skipping on coffee or whatever,” said Wickersham.
Wickersham added that there was ‘nothing better’ to invest money into than things for kids such as the Clubs.
Councilor Kahlia Morin called the sign-up process for continuous donations “fairly easy.”
Castellani reminded the Council that the Clubs frequently walk on eggshells because they operate in two states.
“Running a club in Oregon and in Idaho has always been full of interesting challenges, even more so now with two very different styles of operating clubs.
Castellani handed out further information about the fundraiser at the meeting. She notes that the Clubs’ budget is $900,000 each years, but is expected to raise a third of that locally as the parent organization raises the remaining two-thirds using grants.
Payette Mayor Jeff Williams asks that anybody who is able to donate “please do so.”
Due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the Ontario and Payette clubhouses are closed until at least March 29. The Clubs’ annual community breakfast is postponed until further notice, as a result.
