ONTARIO — Local youth who are in search of meals this summer can continue to find food at the Boys & Girls Club of Western Treasure Valley Ontario clubhouse.

The summer meals are being served daily, having started on June 1, and are running until Aug. 7.

Breakfast will be served from 11 a.m. to noon. Lunch will run from 4-5 p.m.

After both meals, children will be provided individual activities, so they can adhere to social distancing.

Nik Streng is the sports reporter for the Argus Observer. He graduated from the University of Oregon in 2015 with a master's degree in journalism, after graduating from Pacific University in 2013 with a degree in creative writing.

