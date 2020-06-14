ONTARIO — Local youth who are in search of meals this summer can continue to find food at the Boys & Girls Club of Western Treasure Valley Ontario clubhouse.
The summer meals are being served daily, having started on June 1, and are running until Aug. 7.
Breakfast will be served from 11 a.m. to noon. Lunch will run from 4-5 p.m.
After both meals, children will be provided individual activities, so they can adhere to social distancing.
