Clint Benson accepts offer as new fire chief

Incoming and outgoing Ontario Fire and Rescue Chiefs Clint Benson and Terry Leighton, pause for a photo outside the fire station bays at Ontario City Hall on Monday morning.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Clint Benson told the Argus Observer recently that no one will be able to fill the shoes of outgoing Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton, but in an interview on Monday afternoon, the new fire chief said he will “absolutely” aim to emulate Leighton’s leadership style.

That includes keeping an open door to talk about anything, including family challenges.



