Clint Benson accepts offer as new fire chief

ONTARIO — Clint Benson told the Argus Observer recently that no one will be able to fill the shoes of outgoing Ontario Fire Chief Terry Leighton, but in an interview on Monday afternoon, the new fire chief said he will “absolutely” aim to emulate Leighton’s leadership style.
That includes keeping an open door to talk about anything, including family challenges.
“He has always preached to us about emptying your bucket, whether that is through counseling or reaching out to other people — and he’s there if something’s bothering you, so I definitely want to keep that going,” Benson said.
As the state sees it, Monday was officially Leighton’s last recognized day as a fire chief and he cleaned his office out at City Hall on Oct. 29. However, his last day working for the city of Ontario will be on Friday. The city is holding a retirement party that day from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Ontario Public Safety Training Facility, 55 N.E. Second Ave.
With more than 40 years in the field — the last six in Ontario — Leighton said it’s bittersweet to leave, “because I love this place.” However, he is excited about what’s next for the department with Benson at the helm.
“He’s going to do an awesome job. I am really excited,” Leighton said. “It’s nice to have someone from within to be able to make the department move in a positive direction.”
Benson found out about a week ago that he was the final candidate, but had to go through formalities including a background check and drug test before a final offer could be made. That came Friday afternoon, at which point he accepted.
Benson has been with Ontario Fire Department for 11 years, and for the last two years has been working toward his bachelor’s degree in Fire Service Administration through Eastern Oregon University. With a goal to move into such a position eventually, this door “opened up sooner than I had hoped.”
Prior to working for the city of Ontario, Benson held a variety of jobs. These included owning his own construction business, working as a civil engineer for Holladay Engineering in Payette (now HECO), and working for Payette Fire and Treasure Valley Paramedics. While at Holladay, he was contracted out as a building official for seven years. Benson said the knowledge gained about building codes while in that role “really helped” him be prepared for the role of fire chief.
Now in the top administrative position for the fire department, he doesn’t want to go anywhere else.
“I plan on finishing out my career here,” Benson said.
As with most new leaders, he has ideas for making some small changes. However, since there wasn’t much time to shadow Leighton and there are still a lot of ropes to learn, that will be his focus settling in, Benson said.
One of his goals he aims to achieve by Jan. 1 is to get reporting and timecards switched to being electronic, as those currently are done by hand.
But one of the huge plusses he says he already can check off his list is a well-trained staff.
“They are just capable, anything that happens right now, they are on it and that takes so much off my plate,” Benson said.
Aside from learning ropes on the administration side of things, his biggest immediate concern is the lives of the firefighters and the reality that someone could get hurt or killed in the line of duty.
“I have to determine are we going inside or not going inside,” Benson said. “When I’m on the hose line, it’s an easy choice.”
One thing that helps him through all of it, is putting his faith into a higher power.
Saying the job has helped him to grow spiritually, Benson added, “I cling to God,” noting the job has “changed my worldview.”
Firefighters and police officers often see the worst of the worst, he said, which also includes the anguish of families.
Benson said, there was a time where he began to question humanity and God.
“I’ve been doing [chest] compressions in tears right along with the family, but you can’t stop, you have to keep going even when you see that pain, and it’s tough.”
It’s one of the primary reasons the suicide rate is high among first responders. Benson noted that there used to be a stigma for those who sought help, with some saying “you’re not cut out for the job if you can’t take it.” Nowadays, however, it’s seen as a healthy thing to get help.
“The stigma of mental health is changing in this field and that’s refreshing.”
Being someone who helps employees steer through those challenges is something Benson is looking forward to.
“I’m very excited, it’s a blessing,” he said. “To be able to be going into administration was my plan, that’s where I was headed. But to do it here is icing on the cake.”
Benson moved to Ontario in 1983 from Klamath Falls, when his dad was the CEO of Malheur Federal Credit Union. His parents still live here, as do his wife’s parents. His wife is a physician’s assistant at Saint Alphonsus in Fruitland, and together the two have a blended family of six children, each with three of their own.
“It’s like the Brady Bunch,” he said.
Their children have all gone through or are going through school in Ontario.
“It’s amazing, I love it. We’re rooted,” Benson said. “It’s a big time honor to serve my home community.”
