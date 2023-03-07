Clinic plans first of two soft openings this week

ONTARIO — The date is not firm for the official opening of the first Planned Parenthood in southeast Oregon, however soft openings at the reproductive health care clinic’s future home in Ontario will happen this month.
Ontario Community Development has issued the business its certificate of occupancy — the last step needed with the city in order to open their doors for business. This was confirmed by City Manager Dan Cummings, who also is the director of Community Development.
He said Planned Parenthood officials plan to put landscaping in on the portion of ground that is dirt and surrounded with caution tape of the east side of the building. The entity was exempt from having to do so, but Cummings said officials told him they would like to do it anyway and plan to do so when the weather is better.
The building has cameras installed on the exterior, but Cummings said he did not believe the city’s security grant program offered to commercial businesses was used for those.
Kristi Scdoris, director of marketing and communications for Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette, confirmed in a phone interview on Monday that there is no online booking set up for Ontario yet. Appointments for the soft opening dates can be made by walk-in or by phoning (888) 875-7820.
The first soft opening is planned for Wednesday and Thursday and will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Another soft opening is planned for March 21-23 with the same clinic hours.
Services that will be offered during those days includes primary family planning visits and medication abortion.
From there, a firm opening date is unknown, according to Scdoris, who said they will still be onboarding and training staff after that time.
Once the clinic is open, a wide range of reproductive health care will be offered.
Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette lists the dozens of services it provides on its website in alphabetical order. These include abortion care, annual visits, birth control, breast and chest cancer screenings, cervical cancer screenings, emergency contraception, erectile dysfunction exams, HIV testing, gender affirming hormone services, loop electrosurgical excision procedure, LGBTQ+ services, menopause care, miscarriage management, pregnancy testing and options, PrEP and PEP, referrals for adoption, testing for sexually transmitted diseases and infections and vasectomy.
Abortion remains protected in Oregon; however, access to abortion care has been reduced in Idaho. In January, the Idaho Supreme Court upheld a law passed by the Legislature in 2022 that banned abortion except in limited cases of rape, incest or risk of life for the mother, abortions are a now a felony. It also allows family members to sue providers who perform outside the scope of that law.
Since the closure of its facility in Boise which provided abortions, the nearest Planned Parenthood that offers those along with other reproductive-health services is in Bend, 260 miles away. That is the primary reason cited by Planned Parenthood officials for opening a clinic in Ontario.
Legislating post Roe-v-Wade
In the months leading up to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision regarding Roe vs. Wade, and since it did so in September of 2022, several states have sought to strengthen or reduce restrictions related to abortion.
Bills related to abortion have been introduced this session in Idaho and Oregon statehouses.
In Idaho, several bills have been floated, with one getting a bit of momentum recently.
House Joint Memorial 2 was reported out of committee with a do-pass recommendation and filed for a second reading on Friday. It asks Congress to restrict the jurisdiction of federal courts from hearing cases regarding state legislative authority to legislate on abortion.
Three other bills are not gaining much steam.
Senate Bill 1002, which would amend existing law to update abortion to mean “any instrument, medicine, drug or any other substance of device to intentionally kill a living embryo or fetus.”
House Bill 98, would amend existing law to “prohibit the recruiting, harboring or transporting of a pregnant minor” to get an abortion with the intent to hide it from their parents.
House Bill 2, would amend, add to and repeal existing law to allow the withholding of sales and use tax revenues from local government entities that defy state law and refuse to investigate or enforce criminal abortion statutes.
In Oregon, abortion-related bills number 13 — one in the Senate and 12 in the House. None of the ones introduced in January of February are gaining traction.
Senate Bill 13, which except for emergencies would prohibit abortion unless the health-care provider determines the probable gestational age of the unborn child.
House Bill 2402 would prohibit the public funding of abortions and would ban public bodies from taking adverse actions agains providers for declining to participate in performing abortions.
House Bill 2423 would establish the Pregnancy Launch Program which would prohibit the Oregon Health Authority from contracting with organizations that directly or indirectly help in obtaining abortions.
House Bill 2424 would establish a grant program for service providers related to encouraging and assisting pregnant women in carrying their pregnancies to term.
House Bill 2526 would direct OHA to establish a toll-free pregnancy resources hotline to provide information and assistance to those seeking abortions in Oregon.
House Bills 2807 would ban abortion after the 39th week of gestation; 2808 would ban it after 38 weeks; 2809 would ban late-term abortions except in emergencies or in cases of rape or incest; and 2810 would ban it after 37 weeks.
House Bill 3061 would eliminate the requirement that health benefit plans cover abortions.
Three of the bills were introduced on Friday. This includes House Bill 3193, House Bill 3400 and House Bill 3420.
HB 3193 would ban abortions without an ultrasound except for in the case of emergency and carries a civil penalty for violations. Those penalties would go into a student fund for scholarships for foster children.
HB 3400 would prohibit abortion, except in emergencies, unless gestational age of unborn child could be determined to be less than 15 weeks. Like Idaho, this bill carries a provision that would allow people to sue health-care providers for violation.
HB 3420 would provide protection for a person who refuses to participate in procedures related to abortion or physician-assisted suicide if refusal is based on the person’s ethical, moral or religious convictions.
