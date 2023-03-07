Clinic plans first of two soft openings this week

Planned Parenthood signs are now affixed to the building at 640 Southwest Fourth Ave. in Ontario. Soft openings are planned this month on March 9-10 and March 21-23, but the official opening date for the clinic has not yet been set.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — The date is not firm for the official opening of the first Planned Parenthood in southeast Oregon, however soft openings at the reproductive health care clinic’s future home in Ontario will happen this month.

Ontario Community Development has issued the business its certificate of occupancy — the last step needed with the city in order to open their doors for business. This was confirmed by City Manager Dan Cummings, who also is the director of Community Development.



