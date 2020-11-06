ONTARIO
Fresh off his election to the Second District Congressional seat, new Congressman Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, is preparing to make his way to Washington D.C., to begin learning about his post and settling into new quarters.
That includes hiring a staff which will number about 18, he said, and choosing where he will have offices around the district. He has been getting a lot of phone calls from people who are looking for jobs, Bentz said, commenting that some of the people he will be hiring have been on Rep. Greg Walden’s staff, who Bentz is replacing.
Looking back at the campaign, he offered the following reflection.
“The Primary was more difficult,” Bentz said.
“With 11 people running and getting the question of ‘Why you are the best candidate,’ when we are all Republicans was challenging.”
“As was fundraising,” he said.
The theme of his campaign was that as a third-generation east Oregonian, Bentz knows the region.
“I’m one of us. I know our problems,” he said, pushing the issues of water, timber, roads and infrastructure.
Next week Bentz will be flying to the Capital for 10 days of orientation, before coming back for Thanksgiving and break before going back to help elect the Republican caucus leadership and getting his office assignment, which for freshmen is done through a lottery, he said.
“I hope I’m not the last one,” he said.
He will not be the only freshman Republican lawmaker as, at last count on Thursday, Republicans had flipped eight seats, reducing the Democratic majority in the U.S House. Bentz confirmed that Oregon is slated to get a sixth Congressional District when redistricting occurs after the 2020 Census, declining to guess how his Second District may look afterwards.
It is a matter of finding 700,000 people to group into a district, he said. The Fifth District was create in 1982, after the 1980 census.
Currently, the Second District takes in all of Oregon, east of the Willamette Valley and crosses over the Cascades on the southern end to take in parts of the Southwest, including Medford.
Initially, Bentz said he plans to have offices in Bend and Medford and probably a small office in Ontario, since he lives here, but office locations are still being considered.
