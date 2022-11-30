Clerk releases final election results for Malheur County

On Wednesday, Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter released the final results of the General Election for Malheur County.

VALE — Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter has released the final results for the General Election for our county. Totals will now be sent on to the Oregon Secretary of State, which then has a certain number of days to release the final tally.

With voters being able to turn in ballots by mail through Election Day, tallies for unofficial results did change, however the outcomes of local ballot measures and races did not — except for two with write-in candidates.



