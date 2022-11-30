Clerk releases final election results for Malheur County

VALE — Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter has released the final results for the General Election for our county. Totals will now be sent on to the Oregon Secretary of State, which then has a certain number of days to release the final tally.
With voters being able to turn in ballots by mail through Election Day, tallies for unofficial results did change, however the outcomes of local ballot measures and races did not — except for two with write-in candidates.
For the Soil & Water Conservation District, there were no candidates filed for Zone 1 or Zone 2. As such, voters opted for a write-in candidate. However, according to Trotter, they will not be identifying a candidate for Zone 1, as nobody filed the paperwork required for the Clerk’s Office to identify that spot. However, paperwork was filed for Zone 2, and Steve Schaffeld has been identified as a potential write-in candidate.
“I will notify the district by Monday and they will declare him elected or not,” Trotter explained.
The write-ins for the City of Jordan Valley’s Number 4 position on the council amounted to a tie. With that, Trotter said the state requires a recount. She said that will be done one more time on Monday to verify the tie. There were 80 votes cast altogether by Jordan Valley voters. Trotter will not identify who the tie is potentially between until the recount on Monday. If it remains a tie, she will then contact the city, which will have to “cobble people in” to address it by rolling the dice, drawing a card, flipping a coin or some other method. The only way to get out of breaking the tie is if one of the write-in candidates says they do not want the position.
Overall, Malheur County had 51.9% voters turn out, with 9,163 ballots counted out of 17,643 registered voters. Statewide, there was a 65.18% turnout.
A list follows of local results, with overall state percentages (as of 1 p.m. local time on Wednesday) indicated in parenthesis.
FEDERAL OFFICE
U.S. Senator: Jo Rae Perkins (R) 6,469 (40.89%); Dan Pulju (PG) 95 (1.21%); Ron Wyden (D) 2,336 (55.88%); Chris Henry (P) 157 (1.91%); Write-in 6 (.11%)
U.S. Representative, 2nd District: Joe Yetter (D) 1,796 (32.37%); Cliff S. Bentz (R) 7,216 (67.48%); Write-in 15 (.14%)
STATE OFFICE
Governor: Tina Kotek (D, WF) 1,656 (47.01%); Donice Noelle Smith (C) 70 (.41%); R. Leon Noble (L) 64 (.35%); Betsy Johnson (N) 471 (8.62%); Christine Drazan (R) 6,921 (43.5%); Write-in 5 (.11%)
LEGISLATIVE OFFICE
State Representative, 60th District: Mark Owens (R, I, D) 7,472 (89.22%); Antonio Sunseri (P) 1,024 (10.31%); Write-in 29 (.48%)
COUNTY OFFICE
County Commissioner, Position 1 4-year term: Jim Mendiola (R, D) 7,545; Write-in 109
NONPARTISAN RACES
Commission of the Bureau of Labor and Industries: Christina E Stephenson 2,946 (60.78%); Cheri Helt 4,010 (38.58%); Write-in 37 (.65%)
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 10: Kristina Hellman, 6,067 (97.95%); Write-in 61 (2.05%)
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 11: Anna M Joyce, 6,040 (97.92%); Write-in 50 (2.08%)
County Clerk, 4-year term: Gayle V Trotter, 6,664; Write-in 28
County Treasurer, 4-year term: Jennifer J Forsyth, 6,809; Write-in 23
Malheur Co. Soil and Water Conservation
Director - Zone 1, 2 year unexpired term: No Candidate Filed; Write-in 315
Director - Zone 2, 4-year term: No Candidate Filed; Write-in 257
Director - Zone 3, 4-year term: John M Blake 6,101; Write-in 31
Director - Zone 5, 4-year term: Fred Eiguren 6,181; Write-in 26
CITY RACES
City of Adrian, Council members, Vote for 3: Karen E Olsen 37; Carlos F Mendoza 44; Tom Pierce 39; Write-in 1
City of Jordan Valley, Council member, Position 2, Vote for 1: Mary Aguila 70; Write-in 4
City of Jordan Valley, Council member, Position 4, Vote for 1: Write-in 22
City of Jordan Valley, Council member, Position 6: Michael White 73; Write-in 3
City of Nyssa, Council members, Vote for 4: Pat Oliver 335; Juan A Ramos 302; Mark Shuster 231; Ron Edmondson 239; Betty A Holcomb 410; Jerry Holmes 185; Morganne L Deleon 338; Write-in 26
City of Ontario, Mayor, Position 2: Deborah K Folden 1,131; Eddie Melendrez 978; Riley J Hill 779; Write-in 19
City of Ontario, Councilors, Vote for 3: Susann Mills 1,448; McShane Erlebach 969; Michael Braden 1,413; Penny Bakefelt 1,472; Ken Hart 1,471; Write-in 53
City of Vale, Mayor: Tom Vialpando 478; Write-in 19
City of Vale, Council members, Vote for 3: Jeremiah Strohmeyer 398; Christine Phillips 419; Monte Bixby 386; Write-in 29
STATE MEASURES
Measure 111 (Amends Constitution: State must ensure health-care access, balanced against requirement to fund schools, other essential services): Yes 2,834 (50.74%); No 6,007 (49.26%)
Measure 112 (Amends Constitution: Removes language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime): Yes 2,543 (55.64%); No 6,264 (44.36%)
Measure 113 (Amends Constitution: Legislators with ten unexcused absences from floor sessions disqualified from holding next term of office): Yes 5,093 (68.34%); No 3,777 (31.66%)
Measure 114 (Requires permit to acquire firearms; police maintain permit/firearm database; criminally prohibits certain ammunition magazines): Yes 1,925 (50.70%); No 7,078 (49.30%)
COUNTY MEASURES
23-67 Prohibits psilocybin manufacturing and service centers in unincorporated Malheur County: Yes 6,381; No 2,540
12-68 Imposes county tax on the retail sale of marijuana items: Yes 6,639; No 2,286
CITY MEASURES
23-69 (Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses with city of Ontario): Yes 1,883; No 1,008
23-70 (Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses with city of Nyssa): Yes 451; No 144
23-71 (Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses with city of Vale): Yes 439; No 165
23-72 (Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses with city of Jordan Valley): Yes 68; No 10
23-73 (Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses with city of Adrian): Yes 35; No 16
