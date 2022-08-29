Purchase Access

ONTARIO — Eight citizens will be on the ballot for Ontario City Council in November’s General Election, with half of them being incumbents. However, one of those already serving on the council, Eddie Melendrez, has thrown his hat in the ring for a different seat than he currently holds — that of mayor.

Also filing for mayor are Deborah K. Folden and incumbent Mayor Riley J. Hill.



