The Ontario City Council chambers are pictured in a photo from 2020, shortly after COVID-19 safety measures were put into place at City Hall. For the coming year, there are four terms expiring: mayor and three council seats, and there are eight people who have filed to run.
The Ontario City Council meets the first and second Tuesday of each month at Ontario City Hall, pictured here at 444 S.W. Fourth St.
Argus Observer, file
ONTARIO — Eight citizens will be on the ballot for Ontario City Council in November’s General Election, with half of them being incumbents. However, one of those already serving on the council, Eddie Melendrez, has thrown his hat in the ring for a different seat than he currently holds — that of mayor.
Also filing for mayor are Deborah K. Folden and incumbent Mayor Riley J. Hill.
Melendrez’s current council term doesn’t expire until 2024. In a recent interview with the newspaper, City Recorder Tori Barnett explained that if Melendrez didn’t win the race for mayor, he will still keep his council seat.
For the three open seats, six candidates had filed by the Aug. 19 deadline and had signatures verified by the Malheur County Clerk’s Office; however, one has now dropped out of the race.
Barnett confirmed that Antonio Sunseri filed an SEL 150 on Monday, officially withdrawing from the election.
Those who will appear on the ballot for the three open council seats include Penny Bakefelt, Michael Braden, McShane Erlebach, Ken Hart and Susann Mills. Braden, Hart and Mills are incumbents.
Of the incumbents running, voters elected Hill and Braden; however, Hart and Mills were appointed by the council to fill vacancies. Mills was appointed to her seat in September of 2021 following the recall of Freddy Rodriguez. Hart was appointed to his seat in November of 2020, replacing Dan Capron who resigned when he moved outside the city limits.
The council appointed Hart as its president in July of 2021 when the recall for Rodriguez was made official.
