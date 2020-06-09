ONTARIO — With the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic pushing more people to do their shopping online, Kimmie Serrano, co-owner of Red Apple Marketplace in Ontario, is doing what she can to make sure her store is safe to shop in through a new investment.
In an interview with the Argus on June 4, Serrano explained the extra measures she has put into place throughout the store, especially deploying Ultraviolet-C lights to sterilize surfaces throughout the store. Serrano has purchased several sanitizing devices for her store over the internet, which use Ultraviolet-C technology to sanitize surfaces. These UVC devices currently include handheld wands and tabletop units at Red Apple.
“Essentially, it just has to run over [surfaces, such as conveyor belts and cash register keypads] for ten seconds, and it sterilizes and sanitizes [them],” said Serrano. “It kills 99.9% of the germs. We also use them on the carts, the cart handles.”
She noted that UVC technology is also used in hospitals to enhance sterilization measures.
Serrano said the wands are primarily used during the day, while the tabletop units are primarily deployed by members of the night shift.
“We’ve got six of these units, that we’re utilizing in several of our back areas.”
Serrano added that she doesn’t anticipate the technology to have any effect on foods sold at the store.
“We’re not using it on, say, the fresh produce or anything like that. It’s simply for hard surfaces … places where people are touching the most.”
Serrano first purchased UVC equipment in February, ahead of the pandemic being declared. Just obtaining the quantity of UVC equipment the store has now proved to be a challenge, due to limited quantities. The equipment only began arriving in early May.
“You could only get two of this kind or two of that kind,” said Serrano. “We had to shop around a lot to find them, so it took a lot to get them. We’ve tracked them down, and they all do the same thing.”
She also said in light of the pandemic that training has increased for all staff members.
“We’ve had to implement all kinds of new sanitation programs and everybody’s aware of what we’re doing and how often they need to be using these things, whether it’s the sanitary wipes and the sprays or the … UVC wands and/or units.”
She added that most staff members are required to wear masks, except for courtesy clerks who are encouraged to wear them if they would like to.
“I think they are adjusting well.”
Perhaps the best part about this modernization of store sanitation is that Serrano has been able to maintain regular store hours, while many competitors have adjusted their hours; Red Apple Marketplace is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
“We felt like [shortening hours] just causes more people to go shopping in a shorter timeframe, and if you left your hours open longer that gives people a little more time to spread out and not everybody come between the hours of seven and seven, or something to that effect.”
Serrano said the longer hours have led to more customers coming in, just fewer at a time.
She said while this serves as a win for both staff and customers, this investment comes as the result of the new normal.
“We’re trying to create a safe, both work and shopping, environment for our customers and our employees,” said Serrano. “We know people are concerned, so we’re trying to meet that concern. In doing our homework and all our research, the UVC lights are proving to be the best method for sterilizing and disinfecting.”
Coming soon to Red Apple: A 4-foot tall UVB mobile unit from American Ultraviolet, which will be taken up and down the aisles at night to sanitize shelves and other surfaces on the sales floor, as well as the backroom area. Serrano said this unit represents an investment of $15,000, a bill the owners are footing.
“Unfortunately, financial assistance from the co-op, grocers associations, etc. is not available to assist with the cost burden of implementing these programs,” Serrano added in an email. “The cost has to be borne by each independent grocer if they wish to implement additional safety/health/sanitization programs such as what we are doing.”
The mobile unit is two weeks away from its debut, as it is currently under construction in California.
“It will move up and down the aisles, and sterilize shelving and those kind of things so people can feel comfortable,” she said.
No UVC will be implemented in the store’s air conditioning system for now, mainly because it comes with additional cost that needs to be factored in.
“I’ve been doing research on various products that are viable solutions for HVAC systems and believe I’ve identified the one product that will provide anti-microbial protection with residual performing protection technologies. We hope to receive the product and be able to begin implementation in our HVAC systems soon.”
The end result has been a much cleaner environment than Serrano previously imagined, Serrano said noting that customers are pitching in by wiping down surfaces themselves.
For Serrano, perhaps the hardest part of the pandemic is not being able to hug people like she used to.
“It’s hard for us, because we’re the community store, we’re very family-oriented and lots of those people have been coming here for years and years and years, so they’re friends and family … We hope that someday we can get back to normal, but this may be our new norm.”
