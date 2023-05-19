Clay shoot on Saturday for late founder of Malheur County chapter of Pheasants Forever

Allan Vincent assists an exchange student from Osakasayama, Japan, at the Snake River Sportsman’s Rifle and Pistol Complex, as she tries her hand at skeet shooting in March of 2018. A 100-target Sporting Clay shoot will be held in his honor on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Snake River Sportsmen Club, 3443 S.W. Fourth Ave., Ontario.

ONTARIO — A 100-target Sporting Clay shoot will be held Saturday in honor of the founder of Malheur County chapter of Pheasants Forever, who was known for supporting local youth.

The event is part of a celebration of life for Allan Vincent, who died March 24, 2003.



