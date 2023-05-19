Clay shoot on Saturday for late founder of Malheur County chapter of Pheasants Forever

Allan Vincent assists an exchange student from Osakasayama, Japan, at the Snake River Sportsman’s Rifle and Pistol Complex, as she tries her hand at skeet shooting in March of 2018. A 100-target Sporting Clay shoot will be held in his honor on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Snake River Sportsmen Club, 3443 S.W. Fourth Ave., Ontario.
ONTARIO — A 100-target Sporting Clay shoot will be held Saturday in honor of the founder of Malheur County chapter of Pheasants Forever, who was known for supporting local youth.
The event is part of a celebration of life for Allan Vincent, who died March 24, 2003.
The gathering begins at 10 a.m. at Snake River Sportsmen Club, 3443 S.W. Fourth Ave., Ontario.
"We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry, and remember the wonderful man that was Hugh 'Allan' Vincent who is greatly missed," reads information about the event.
The event will begin with memories and celebrations, followed by a potluck luncheon with meat and drinks provided, and will culminate with the shoot in Vincent's honor.
Those who wish to shoot are asked to bring their own guns and ammunition.
Vincent started Malheur County Chapter of Pheasants Forever, an organization which seeks to conserve habitat suitable for wildlife, in 1983-84.
Vincent was an alum of the Ontario High School class of 1969 and was an early student at Treasure Valley Community College, who was passionate about bird, deer and elk hunting, as well as fishing.
Vincent also was involved with the Snake River Sportsmen Club, where he managed the shotgun range and frequently hosted youth events for Pheasants Forever and Oregon Hunters Association, as well as Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife hunter education field days.
Learn more about Vincent's life in the Argus Observer's latest issue of Snake River Outdoors magazine.
