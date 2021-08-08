Civil penalties remain on hold while council waits for ad hoc committee to get established

ONTARIO — Code enforcement is still being done, but civil penalties are not in place at this time due to the need for review of the current regulations. The Ontario City Council aims to push that review to an ad-hoc committee, however not enough people have applied. According to information presented at the July 27 City Council meeting, only three people have applied.
“I’m asking the residents of Ontario to step up” to provide more input, Councilor Eddie Melendrez said during the meeting. In feedback from citizens, he said he has heard a lot of sentiments one way or another.
With the goal to “put the pressure back on the citizens,” the council instructed City Recorder Tori Barnett to advertise that the city is seeking applications for its ad hoc Code Enforcement Regulations Review committee, which will comprise citizens and councilors.
That ad, which was sent to the Argus shortly thereafter states that applicants must be a resident within the city limits of Ontario.
The group will not begin meeting for about two hours a month until a full committee has been established.
“These positions are voluntary, appointments will be made by the Ontario City Council, and will become effective immediately upon appointment,” reads the advertisement. Meetings will be held in the evening at Ontario City Hall, for approximately two hours per meeting.
Those interested in applying for the committee can get an application from the city’s website, www.ontariooregon.org, or by contacting City Hall at (541) 881-3200 and request one be mailed.
There is not a deadline for applications at this time. Rather it will remain open until enough have been received, according to City Manager Adam Brown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.