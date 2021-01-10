ONTARIO

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact local area restaurants and other food service outlets adversely.

In response to the financial burdens of these businesses, Ontario City Council, during its work session on Thursday, approved a resolution to waive the utility fees of “restaurants and bars that were required to close part of their service due to Executive Order 20-65.”

Some restaurants within the city have begun to try outdoor dining with space heaters and canopies supplied by the city as a way to provide more dining options to their customers aside from take-out only.

The City Council unanimously approved the resolution.

