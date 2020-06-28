ONTARIO — The pandemic caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has been behind the closures of many businesses across the nation, and the city of Ontario has been no exception to this trend.
In response to local businesses having to shutter their doors or had their revenues decreased by 50% or more, the City of Ontario has instituted a utility fee waiver for businesses. According to a message announcing this measure on the City’s website, it states that in June of 2020, the City Council approved a resolution that would waive utility bills for April, May and June for businesses that were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown explained more about this program and what the response has been and if any applications have been received so far in an email received on Friday morning.
“We just pushed out the utility fee waiver yesterday on our social media and with some of our community partners. So I haven’t seen any yet, I expect they will start coming in today and next week,” said Brown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.