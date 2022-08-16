Purchase Access

ONTARIO — The city of Ontario is completing a sewer rehabilitation project with funds from a community development block grant (CDBG) from the Oregon Business Development Department according to information in a news release issued on Aug. 11.

The statement outlines where the work is going to be done, “[t]he location of the project is within public right-of-way bounded to the north by SW 7th Avenue, to the south by SW 11th Avenue, to the east by the Union Pacific Railroad right-of-way and to the east by Treasure Valley Community College.”



