ONTARIO — The city of Ontario is completing a sewer rehabilitation project with funds from a community development block grant (CDBG) from the Oregon Business Development Department according to information in a news release issued on Aug. 11.
The statement outlines where the work is going to be done, “[t]he location of the project is within public right-of-way bounded to the north by SW 7th Avenue, to the south by SW 11th Avenue, to the east by the Union Pacific Railroad right-of-way and to the east by Treasure Valley Community College.”
This project “assists with NPDES [National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System] Permit compliance” in addition to being a benefit to “at least 11,495” people, an estimated 57.88% of whom are considered in the range of low or moderate income according to the news release.
A public hearing will be held by the Ontario City Council on Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. at Ontario City Hall at 444 SW 4th Street, Ontario.
The hearing’s purpose is “for the City Council to obtain citizens views about the project and
to take comments about the local government’s performance.”
For those wanting to submit written comments, those must be received by Aug. 22 at 444 SW 4th Street. “Both oral and written comments will be reviewed by the City Council,” the release also states, “Please let Tori Barnett, City Recorder at (541)881-3232 know if you need any special accommodations to attend or participate in the hearing.”
More information on the Oregon Community Development Block Grant and this project can be found at the public works department for the city of Ontario at 1551 NW 9th Street, Ontario.
