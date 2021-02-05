City to spend $20,000 on pot lobbyist: Council OKs city manager to find someone for the job

Riley Hill, who was speaking as a private citizen at the time, discusses his proposal to request the Legislature increase the allowed local marijuana tax up to 18 percent with the Malheur County Court in January of 2019. During a work session on Thursday Night, Ontario City Manager Adam Brown mentioned that the topic of taxes from marijuana was one that the mayor was "passionate about."

ONTARIO

At its regularly scheduled study session on Thursday night, Ontario City Council unanimously approved a measure to authorize City Manager Adam Brown to use up to $20,000 of funds from the city’s General Fund to hire a lobbyist for upcoming House Bills 2014 and 2015, the first of which was floated by Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, at the request of the city.

As stated by Council President Freddy Rodriguez when discussion started on this topic, these bills would be “impacting local marijuana tax revenue for Ontario.”

City Manager Adam Brown began the discussion saying that the topic of seeking out the services of a lobbyist on behalf of Ontario is something that the Council had discussed “in January” and asked to bring back “support” from other communities.

Brown said that his recommendation was to allocate funds from the city’s General Fund in the amount of $20,000 to pay for the services of a lobbyist.

Councilor Michael Braden sought clarification from Brown.

“What form of measurement do we have with this?” he asked and then asked if the city then just contracts with “someone to put before the committee.”

Brown responded by saying that the city has gotten “some recommendations on lobbyists.”

Braden then clarified his question further asking Brown whether the council would be apprised of the actions taken by the lobbyist. Brown said that the lobbyist would be “reporting back” to the city council.

In response to the proposition to hire a lobbyist, Councilor Ken Hart said that the city should “move forward expeditiously.”

“Time is of the essence,” he noted.

Rodriguez said he was “OK voting on this tonight.”

Councilor John Kirby made a motion to approve and Hart seconding, the measure was approved unanimously.

