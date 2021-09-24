ONTARIO — Members of the Ontario Planning Commission voted unanimously on Sept. 13, to recommend the annexation and rezoning of county resident Kathryn M. Blackmon’s property, the first of many annexations that are set to come before the commission. After a passing vote, the matter goes before the Ontario City Council for a final vote.
The reason for Blackmon’s annexation is that the septic tank on the property failed earlier this year. Under Oregon State law, they must join the sewer system of the closet city, which falls under the city of Ontario’s jurisdiction.
According to Malheur County Planning Director Eric Evans, under Oregon Administrative Rules for the Department of Environmental Quality Chapter 340-071-0160 section 4 sub-section d, an agent [the county] must deny a permit for a new or replacement septic tank if a proposed system, if constructed, would violate a commission moratorium under OAR 340-071-0460, that would violate a commission moratorium limiting or prohibiting the installation of a septic system if a capacity of existing subsurface sewage disposal systems already exists.
In the Blackmon’s case the city of Ontario’s system is the closest city or town that would fall under the aforementioned moratorium.
According to city of Ontario Community Development Director Dan Cummings, the city is working on four additional annexations.
One is for new Ontario residents Paul and Stacey Gehrman, who have went through the planning commission and the City Council. The Blackmon’s annexation should come before the council for a vote on Tuesday.
The other annexations are set to go before the planning commission in November or December.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.