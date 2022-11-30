ONTARIO — The aging technological controls that manage the city’s six drinking water wells, as well as two booster stations, will soon get upgraded. The fix will cost about $95,000 and is needed in order to keep the city’s drinking water system operating smoothly.
Ontario City Council unanimously OK’d the purchase during its second meeting in November, after hearing a presentation on the matter from City Engineer Paul Woods.
He talked about the request to purchase updated programmable logic controllers for the city’s water systems, specifically the wells and booster system. He explained the current units are outdated and need replaced.
Jacobs pays for routine small items; but this is a capital purchase. There was $100,000 in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget for the work, and Woods said of that this request would eat up $95,338.
Also known as the SCADA system, the city entered a contract with Advanced Control Systems in 2013 to provide programmable logic controllers and SCADA services. As such, the city will have to stay with ACS to get the upgrade done.
SCADA, or “supervisory control and data acquisition,” helps water and wastewater treatment plant staff monitor and address system problems. According to Electrical Engineering Portal, such a system is “an assemblage of computer and communications equipment designed to work together for the purpose of controlling a commercial process. Information states that in addition to control, “SCADA systems also perform monitoring, data logging, alarming and diagnostic functions so that large, complicated process systems can be operated in a safe manner and maintained by a relatively small staff.
With the purchase request passed by the council, the programmable logic controllers for all six wells and the East and West Side booster stations will get replaced, as scheduled.
The funds to pay for the upgrade will come from the Water Fund.
Had the council denied or deferred the upgrade, “it could compromised the operability of the drinking water system,” according to an agenda report on the item.
Councilor Ken Hart motioned to approve the purchase; this was seconded by Councilor John Kirby and approved on a roll-call vote.
