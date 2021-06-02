ONTARIO
A post on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page on May 25 is asking the community about the existence of properties that may be considered “brownfields.”
The program being advertised is called the Ontario-Malheur Brownfield Revitalization.
To find out more about this terminology and what kind of assistance is available, the newspaper reached out to Ontario Community Development Director Dan Cummings, who responded in an email on May 27.
“Brownfields are properties that are not living up to their potential because of known or suspected environmental issues. Common examples are old, vacant dry cleaners, gas stations/auto repair sites, or industrial/manufacturing sites. But vacant or underused lots or vacant/partially vacant buildings can also be considered brownfields because unknowns about past use may be limiting redevelopment,” wrote Cummings.
He also explained how these sites can be potentially hazardous with environmental contaminants that “vary widely” and said could feature a variety of chemicals including “dry cleaning solvents,” “heavy metals from manufacturing” or industrial components like “asbestos and lead paint.”
“In some cases, grant funded assessment reveals that there is no contamination on a site. That information can help a property owner secure a lender for business renovation or expansion or negotiate with a potential purchaser,” wrote Cummings.
He said that the city in an effort to renovate these sites has developed a grant program to help “property owners, purchasers, and developers” take note of and seek to correct the “environmental conditions that are making it difficult to make the best use of the property.”
Cummings said that the efforts have as much to do with economic development as it does with environmental issues and continued by saying that these sites can also be known by another term, “opportunity sites” as these properties present an “opportunity to improve property values” in addition to creating new business spaces and “generally improve livability for Ontario residents.”
EPA Brownfield grant
A Brownfield Community-Wide Assessment Grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was awarded to a coalition of the cities of Ontario, Nyssa, Vale and Malheur County, called the Malheur Brownfield Coalition, according to information announcing the program.
The city is actively seeking properties that fit the brownfield criteria to be nominated to take part in this program.
“Grant assistance can be used for environmental due diligence to support a property transaction, collecting environmental and/or building material samples to evaluate whether cleanup is needed prior to redevelopment, developing reuse plans, and sometimes even removing old underground storage tanks,” wrote Cummings.
He said that “property owners, potential purchasers, and community members” can all nominate a site to receive grant assistance.
“The city will evaluate nominations and reach out to property owners about benefits of the assistance and next steps if they’re interested in participating. Property owner participation is voluntary,” wrote Cummings.
He then said the company that has been hired to oversee the environmental studies is Stantec, a “global design and delivery firm” according to the company statement on its website.
Cummings then directed the newspaper to Carrie Rackey, Senior Associate, Environmental Services with Stantec’s Portland office.
Going since 2017
In a phone interview on Tuesday afternoon with Rackey, she said the work that will conducted will be for “assessment” which includes studies pertaining to the environmental quality of the sites in question.
She explained how the grant was awarded by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 2017.
This grant was intended for a three-year period, however, extensions have been granted, not to mention the complications that arose from the COVID-19 pandemic. Rackey said that extensions are granted when some work of documented progress has been demonstrated and shown to the EPA.
“All four communities benefit from the funding,” she said.
Rackey said that these sites don’t have to be “obvious,” and explained that “underutilized is a term we use in this business a lot.”
She said that this program is voluntary to participate in and is dependent upon property owners’ consent.
“A lot times, you don’t need a lot of work,” explained Rackey.
She said that she likes to call these sites “opportunity sites” as they represent possibilities.
Keep it local
Rackey said that the EPA wants to all the decisions to be made at the local level through the coalition with the funds being managed by City of Oregon.
She said that with this grant program, unlike others, there is no matching fund requirement and the only types of projects that would require additional oversight would be a single project that costs in excess of $200,000.
Rackey said that the coalition has been trying to expand to include nearby Vale. She said that she understood there has been some change in leadership in the city recently, but said that the coalition is trying to reconnect and “increase outreach” with city staff in Vale.
She summed up the program saying, “They’re really for underperforming properties to get rid of pesky obstacles.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.