ONTARIO — During record heatwaves in the summer of 2021, the city of Ontario saw the Snake River dip to a level lower than any recorded since 1977. If heat waves continue this year and it happens again, it could impact the city’s drinking water supply, which is used for all residential purposes, including watering lawns.
This was an update delivered from Paul Woods, Ontario city engineer with Jacobs during the Ontario City Council meeting on May 10.
“The river level is a key part of our ability to deliver water to citizens,” he told the council.
He explained how the city uses a mixture of six groundwater wells and river water, with the majority — two-thirds — coming from the river.
When the levels get too low, they have the ability to augment the river intake with a pump. However, Woods noted that delivery would be much less as the pump can only pump 1,600 gallons per minute, which is half the capacity of direct river intake.
The reason for the update was at the urging of Councilor John Kirby to see what, if anything, the city could do to mitigate Oregon’s overall drought situation, including water conservation.
At the meeting, Woods explained that since 1999 the city already has a water management ordinance in place, which could be enacted by the mayor or city manager. However, after reviewing it, he thought it best they revisit the five-level restriction for water shortages, pointing out that one part even restricts the use for fire protection.
As the ordinance is currently written, level one would be voluntary reduction of water use; level two would restrict certain types of outside water, including filling swimming pools and washing driveways and sidewalks; level three would prohibit any and all outside water use; level four would enable restrictions for all commercial and industrial use and fire protection; and level five would call for water rationing.
The largest users of commercial and industrial water in Ontario include Kraft Heinz, averaging about 6 million gallons a day, and Snake River Correctional Institution, averaging about .5 million gallons a day. The total peak delivery capacity for the city is 11 million gallons a day and the current peak demand overall is 9.2 million gallons a day.
If a declaration of water shortage was made, public announcements would be made via local media outlets within 24 hours after an emergency declaration was made.
Additionally, Woods suggested outreach action, including advising the public about water conservation in utility bills throughout the summer, public notices in local newspaper and public service announcements on radio and TV.
Woods was expected to visit with city staff to make recommended changes and come back with those at a future council meeting. The next Ontario City Council meeting is Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St.
