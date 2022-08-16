City shuffles department heads again

Ontario Municipal Airport Manager Justin Zysk, who started on Jan. 3, will now be heading up Human Resources and will be the assistant to the city manager. The city will seek another manager for the airport, but in the meantime, Zysk will continue in that capacity, as well.

 Screenshot courtesy of

Ontario Airport Manager Justin Zysk

ONTARIO — The city of Ontario’s airport manager will now be heading up another department and assisting the city manager.

After an executive session during its meeting on Aug. 9, the Ontario City Council came back into open session and unanimously accepted the application from Justin Zysk for the position of Human Resources/Assistant to the City Manager.



