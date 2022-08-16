City shuffles department heads again

Ontario Municipal Airport Manager Justin Zysk, who started on Jan. 3, will now be heading up Human Resources and will be the assistant to the city manager. The city will seek another manager for the airport, but in the meantime, Zysk will continue in that capacity, as well.
ONTARIO — The city of Ontario’s airport manager will now be heading up another department and assisting the city manager.
After an executive session during its meeting on Aug. 9, the Ontario City Council came back into open session and unanimously accepted the application from Justin Zysk for the position of Human Resources/Assistant to the City Manager.
That position has been filled by May Swihart, who started with the city on Dec. 6, 2021, having replaced Peter Hall.
In the meantime, Zysk will remain on as the airport manager, according to Pro Tem City Manager Dan Cummings.
“He’ll wear two hats until we find another,” he said in a phone interview on Friday afternoon.
The airport manager job has been posted on the city of Ontario’s website.
Cummings is also wearing two hats currently, as the interim city manager and director of Ontario Community Development. The application cut-off date for that posting was Aug. 14. As of Aug. 10, Swihart said they had only two candidates apply for the position. Both were local, with one having found out about the opening through word of mouth.
A reception is planned for Swihart on Friday at 4 p.m. in the council chambers at Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St.
