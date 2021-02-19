ONTARIO
Ontario City Council, at its most recent meeting on Feb. 16, allocated more funds to supplement the $20,000, which had been moved from the city’s General Fund, to hire the services of a lobbyist.
The additional installment of $4,000 was also allocated from the General Fund.
How did we get here?
House Bills 2014 and 2015 are the bills Ontario is interested in.
HB 2015 is the bill that proposes an increase in the local option tax from 3% to 10%. The City Council began discussing seeking the services of a lobbyist to identify key legislators who could move these bills forward.
Brown had previously said that HB 2014 is “a little more complicated” as it is “compounded” by Measure 110, which Oregon voters just passed in 2020. The measure reduces the amount of revenue sharing going to counties and cities “by around 75%” because that money will now be redirected to addiction and treatment services.
What happens next?
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown recapped the funds request by informing Mayor Riley Hill that he had “brought this to the council at the last work session.” Hill was not in attendance at the most recent work session on Feb 4.
Brown, in addressing the council regarding the obtaining services, said that he had solicited three firms, hearing back from two of them.
One of the firms, which was recommended to the city, had a price point well above the allotted amount coming in at $45,000.
Brown said that lobbyist could not work within the city’s budget, but directed him to seek out the services of a firm that possibly could stay within the financial parameters — Public Affairs Council, Inc.
Brown said that this firm has “a team of five lobbyists” who all work together on issues.
Councilor John Kirby asked how the lobbyists would communicate with lawmakers considering all of the state-mandated building closures.
Brown replied by saying that most of the correspondence would likely take place via Zoom or other virtual meeting platforms or they might take a more “old school” approach and pick up the phone.
Brown told the council that he received good recommendations for Public Affairs Council saying that “this firm would represent us well.”
Councilor Ken Hart concurred with Brown saying that he had also made some phone calls and “heard this was a reputable group and could get some stuff done.”
“There’s a lot of money at stake here,” remarked Hill.
Councilor Eddie Melendrez asked how long the duration of the lobbyist’s services would extend to.
Brown said they would continue working until the bills are passed or dead.
Hart added, “When the session is done, it is over.”
The council moved to unanimously approve the additional $4,000 to be allocated from the city’s General Fund to hire Public Affairs Council.
Following up
The newspaper reached out to Brown to find out more about the newly hired lobbyists and what has been done in the days following the approval of their hiring.
He replied in an email received on the afternoon of Feb. 18.
“Actually, they are moving really fast. I contacted them Tuesday night after the meeting around 10 p.m. They responded back that night and I had a conference call with them on Wednesday morning and they got going immediately,” wrote Brown.
He continued by saying the group has already made contact with several people.
“The principal we are working with is JL Wilson. They have already reached out to the League of Oregon Cities and received their support on HB2015. They have talked with our local legislators and also with Chair [Nancy] Nathanson to schedule face time. I spoke with Sen. [Lynn] Findley this morning and he said JL is one of the best in Salem. I’ve been impressed at the speed to which they jumped on it,” he wrote.
