City readies to spend $1.3M in latest round of updates to satisfy terms of its NPDES permit

Ontario City Council President John Kirby talks with City Engineer Paul Woods during a presentation about a new diffuser for the city’s wastewater system, which will cost a little more than $1.3 million. The change is needed to meet requirements for the city’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, which allows the city to discharge wastewater into the river for six months out of the year.
ONTARIO — In ongoing updates to the city’s NPDES permit, the latest round will cost the city of Ontario $1.3 million, with spending approved by the Ontario City Council at this week’s meeting for a new diffuser on its discharge pipe.
Ontario’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit allows the city to discharge wastewater into the river for six months of the year. In 2016, city officials were notified of revised federal standard for arsenic levels in wastewater discharge into the Snake River. At the time, the city’s arsenic levels were nearly three times higher than the revised standard of 2.1 micrograms per liter.
Beginning estimates put the cost between $25 million and $75 million for eliminating arsenic sources, providing additional wastewater storage, or new wastewater infrastructure, depending on the option — as well as more time for the city to plan.
In 2018, inorganic arsenic levels coming into the city’s wastewater treatment plant were 3.9 micrograms per liter. By the time the water enters and exits the aerated lagoon system that is part of the wastewater treatment plant (five lagoons total), that level was 6 micrograms per liter.
A request a comment for current levels was unreturned by press time.
All of this is the impetus behind now needing to design, permit and construct a new outfall diffuser on the wastewater discharge pipe by 2023. The diffuser carries the city’s wastewater outfall into the river from Nov. 1 to April 30. When the city’s permit was renewed in 2018, something done about every five years, it required the city to change the outfall diffuser.
The new diffuser will have several ports which will help effluent mix better with river water and will have less of an impact on aquatic species in the river, according to City Engineer Paul Woods who described the process to the council.
The work is done under a design review with the Oregon DEQ and permitting from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, he said.
Jacobs, which is the city’s Public Works contractor, received three bids for the work, all of which were “pretty close in price.” The low bidder is Ballard Marine Construction, which was awarded the job on a 6-0 roll call vote; Councilor Sam Baker was absent.
The bid came in at $1,314,000
Councilor Susann Mills asked Woods how often something like this had to be replaced or updated.
“This is a lot of money,” she said.
Woods responded that it was pretty rare to have to modify a diffuser, saying it was hoped that it only needed to be done “once in one’s lifetime.”
Councilor Ken Hart asked if the money was coming from the Sewer Fund and Utility Capitalization Fee, how the council could put money in there and how much would be left once the city spent $1.3 million.
Finance Director Kari Ott noted that it was discussed in budget meetings that they would still end up with $1.8 million contingency in the Utility Capitalization Fee Fund and more than $1 million in the Sewer Reserve Fund.
Woods further noted that this would allow for Public Works not to have ammonia and nitrogen mix at the plant all time.
Furthermore, he said it gives the city “a bigger bathtub to come into compliance.”
Due to the scope of the project, it is imperative the city has someone overseeing compliance as it relates to design plans, specifications and permit conditions during construction. As such, staff recommended awarding Consor $85,248 to do the work. This was done through a contract amendment as the firm has been the engineer of record for the design and permitting of the project. If that was not done, Jacobs staff would have to supervise the project and move away from other city priorities, according to information in the council packet.
