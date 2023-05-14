City readies to spend $1.3M in latest round of updates to satisfy terms of its NPDES permit

Ontario City Council President John Kirby talks with City Engineer Paul Woods during a presentation about a new diffuser for the city’s wastewater system, which will cost a little more than $1.3 million. The change is needed to meet requirements for the city’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, which allows the city to discharge wastewater into the river for six months out of the year.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — In ongoing updates to the city’s NPDES permit, the latest round will cost the city of Ontario $1.3 million, with spending approved by the Ontario City Council at this week’s meeting for a new diffuser on its discharge pipe.

Ontario’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit allows the city to discharge wastewater into the river for six months of the year. In 2016, city officials were notified of revised federal standard for arsenic levels in wastewater discharge into the Snake River. At the time, the city’s arsenic levels were nearly three times higher than the revised standard of 2.1 micrograms per liter.



