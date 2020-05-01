ONTARIO — With recreational marijuana dispensaries having made their Ontario debut less than a year ago in late July of 2019, city officials have had to integrate local sales tax revenues from these outlets into its budget.
One of the issues that the city has been facing since the phasing in of those retail outlets is the amount of state marijuana tax money Ontario receives. The financial formula used to determine the amount of funds disbursed to the city has been something that local officials have sought to have state lawmakers revisit and revise.
“We budgeted $750,000 for local marijuana taxes in 19-20 and $250,000 for state marijuana tax money in 19-20. So we increased local by $350,000 and decreased state by $200,000,” explained Kari Ott, finance director for the city, in an email message on Tuesday morning.
Ott also confirmed that part of the reason for decreasing state tax dollars in the city’s budget is due to the current distribution formula and how it is set up.
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown added to this discussion in an email message sent on Tuesday afternoon.
“[T]hat’s just based on our [one] year of experience. We are assuming that the revenue sharing will not get changed in this fiscal year. We are hopeful that it gets changed in the next legislative assembly,” explained Brown.
In a phone interview on Wednesday morning, Brown said that he estimates that the marijuana money collected between January and March is approximately $140,000 to $150,000. He says this estimate is low because two of the dispensaries — which he did not name — did not file their individual returns due to problems with filing paperwork. He explained that this impacts the overall amount that the state will give to the city.
“We’re thinking about getting rid of the state collecting taxes,” said Brown, a move the City Council decided in January of 2019 before shops opened. The state didn’t actually began collecting those taxes until the final quarter of 2019, dispersing its first payment to the city for October through December of 2019 in January this year.
He went on to say that the state knows how much dispensaries are giving to them, so the process becomes frustrating when necessary paperwork has not been filed in a timely manner. Brown wanted to assure the community that the city has no cash flow problems, but it would be beneficial to receive all of the funds that are owed to the city.
He said that nowhere in the agreement with the state did it say that the amount given to the city is directly influenced by dispensaries not filing their paperwork.
In a follow-up email message sent on Wednesday afternoon, Brown further clarified the situation with the marijuana tax revenues.
“We talked to both dispensaries and they did not understand what was missing. They were going to talk to their accountants. One offered to pay us directly, until the state sorted it out, but we haven’t gone that route yet. I had Kari follow up with the state at the beginning of this week to see if they had been resolved. As of yet, they have not. This really didn’t have anything to do with COVID-19. The dispensaries paid the state the local and state tax which they have to do on a monthly basis. It’s just a quarterly filing that was not done,” Brown said.
Brown said that the city would have to wait for the next quarterly payment because “the state said they won’t make an extra check for us.” He explained that June would be the payout time for the next quarter and that the revenues for March, April and May will be included in that sum.
The city received $156,474 on March 25 for local taxes collected between from January to March, according to Brown.
