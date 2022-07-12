ONTARIO — After four months of council discussions regarding who would handle the hiring, the opening for Ontario City Manager is now listed on the city’s website, ontariooregon.org, per a decision by the Ontario City Council at its last meeting in June.
During that meeting, Mayor Riley Hill said the process needed to get taken care of right away.
“We need to move expeditiously as possible, because there is a lot of activity in this town, and as hard as he works, one person can’t handle both jobs,” he said.
He was referring to how Community Development Director Dan Cummings is splitting his time handling two full-time roles, including that of pro-tem city manager. He was appointed to take on that role on the departure of former City Manager Adam Brown in mid-April.
Once again, May Swihart, human resources manager, presented information regarding recruitment timelines, noting that the city had finally received a second proposal from an executive recruiting firm. She then went over a list of pros and cons from the League of Oregon Cities for using a firm versus hiring done by city staff. The information illustrated that the benefits of using a professional firm outweighed the setbacks of having staff do the work in-house.
Councilor Eddie Melendrez pointed out the drawbacks of doing the work in-house included “serious or costly mistakes and the most time investment from city councilors.”
While there is no recruitment budget remaining in the 2021-22 fiscal year, Swihart’s presentation showed how if the council opted for an executive recruitment firm, the expenses could be paid for from the savings of the city manager salary at the beginning of the coming fiscal year.
Prothman, which was the first of 13 firms to reach back out with an offer has a base fee of $20,500 with additional expenses to be billed monthly and CPS HR Consulting has a fixed fee of $19,000 or $25,000, with the higher amount including having them take care of travel expenses for candidates.
The other option would be to advertise the position on numerous websites, including the city’s; the League of Oregon Cities; the International City/County Management Association; governmentjobs.com; Engaging Local Government Leaders; Indeed and Zip Recruiter, with the latter two including options for sponsored ads. The advertising cost would be $939 or if opting for sponsored ads would be $1,537. Some of the websites will require payment again in 60 days.
Following discussion, Melendrez was the first to make a vote to recruit a firm to conduct the proposal, with Councilor Michael Braden seconding the motion. However, the motion died. With Councilor Sam Baker being absent, the vote was evenly split, with Melendrez, Braden and Councilor Susann Mills voting to go with a firm, and Hill, Councilor John Kirby and Council President Ken Hart voting no. That
Hart then said he had reviewed the proposal and wanted to approve the matter being handled in house in an amount not to exceed $1,600. Melendrez said he believed in work the city staff can do, but that there were “a lot of unknowns” when it came to hiring in-house.
Hill again pressed for action being taken, saying, “we don’t have time to dilly dally on this.”
With that, the council opted to get the job posted, accepting applications through Aug. 14 with recruitment to begin after that. This was decided on a roll call vote with Melendrez again voting no.
The job listing states that the salary range is between $105,000 and $165,000 annually and requires the candidate to live within Ontario within 6 months of their hire date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.