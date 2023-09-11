City poised to purchase Moore Park for $250K

This photo shows Moore Park on Second Avenue and Oregon Street, which is owned by Riley Hill, a former mayor for the city of Ontario. The city has leased the property for 15 years for $1 per year, but is now poised to purchase the property for $250,000. The council will consider adopting the ordinance during its next meeting on Sept. 12.
ONTARIO — Will the city of Ontario spend a quarter of a million to acquire a .49-acre park in the downtown corridor that it has been leasing for $1 per year for the past 15 years? The public will hear what the council has to say on Tuesday about the proposed ordinance to purchase Moore Park from its landlord, who is former mayor Riley Hill.
The matter is on the agenda as Resolution No. 2023-115,
According to an interview with City Manager Dan Cummings in July, a fair market value appraisal of the property was done and that came in at $270,000.
Per Malheur County Assessor records, Hill has owned the property since Nov. 30, 1998. The real market value of the land, according to records of the last appraisal in 2017, after the gazebo was added, is $117,810.
Assessor Dave Ingram said the value is determined every year by property classifications every year in a ratio study due to the Oregon Department of Revenue on July 1 every year on light industrial properties and commercial properties. These ratios depend on how sales are going, Ingram said, noting that when sales are low, those values decrease and when sales of those properties jump up substantially. The latter is the case with this property, Ingram said, pointing out that from 2021 to 2022 there was a 20% increase on the assessed value.
Cummings said the assessed value “can’t even be used,” for a sales price, and that is why the city had a professional appraisal done.
“If you look at property comparables, what he was asking was right in the price range,” Cummings said. “Normally, they won’t do that but I also asked the appraisal if there was a bunch left onsite [from the shuttering of the former Moore hotel], which is unknown what that would be, which put it down to what the county’s got.”
Cummings initially told the Argus that a public hearing would be held due to the purchase amount; this is also mentioned in the real property sales agreement. However, there is no mention of a public hearing on the agenda or on the proposed ordinance. A request for clarification from Cummings was not returned by press deadline.
The city manager previously told the newspaper that the money to purchase the property is already in the 2023-24 fiscal year budget, and includes $25,000 from the Chamber of Commerce. However, the chamber funds would go away if the sale was not complete by the end of this year. It is worth noting that there also is no mention of that funding within the proposed ordinance.
The city was paying a firm to conduct a study of how best to utilize that space along with the space purchased from Looks Nu Car Wash that is now a parking lot. However, all spending for that space aside from the lease, was halted, as the council tried to negotiate purchasing it before improving it.
The council instructed Cummings to have an inspection done that was paid for by a Brownfield Grant. It came back showing no old contaminants.
“I truly think a lot of people would be upset if the city didn’t buy it,” Cummings said.
Per the proposed ordinance, purchasing the property is part of the Ontario City Council’s strategic plan for desirability and lifestyle, was already budgeted and needs to be completed so the city can move forward on required work this fall to prepare the adjacent land for planting grass.
Alternatives include not purchasing the land and continuing to lease it, or neither purchasing the land nor continuing to use it.
Also per the proposal, Hill and the city will split the closing costs down the middle, including for the Title Report.
Moore Park is the home of the Ontario Saturday Market, which goes through the end of this month.
The council meeting begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., upstairs in the council chambers.
