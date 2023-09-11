City poised to purchase Moore Park for $250K

This photo shows Moore Park on Second Avenue and Oregon Street, which is owned by Riley Hill, a former mayor for the city of Ontario. The city has leased the property for 15 years for $1 per year, but is now poised to purchase the property for $250,000. The council will consider adopting the ordinance during its next meeting on Sept. 12.

 Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — Will the city of Ontario spend a quarter of a million to acquire a .49-acre park in the downtown corridor that it has been leasing for $1 per year for the past 15 years? The public will hear what the council has to say on Tuesday about the proposed ordinance to purchase Moore Park from its landlord, who is former mayor Riley Hill.

The matter is on the agenda as Resolution No. 2023-115,



Tags

Load comments