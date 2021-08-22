ONTARIO — Members of the city of Ontario’s Parks Committee gathered for their monthly meeting on Thursday, during which they received an update from Jacobs Engineering and Parks Manager Jay Hysell on the ongoing situation with persons experiencing homelessness in the city’s parks.
Jacobs is the contractor for the city’s Public Works.
Hysell told the committee that he is dealing with multiple persons experiencing homeless going up to Beck-Kiwanis Park and setting up tents to live there. He said that the homeless are putting stakes for their tents in the park grounds that are damaging the irrigation in the parks.
He also said that Jacobs has to constantly clean up trash and human feces.
Hysell described an interaction with a man experiencing homelessness in Lions Park, saying “he is using the power, he is using the internet,” and that the homeless man had “set up a cardboard house.”
The aforementioned house was later taken down after some persuasion from Hysell.
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown said the issue of homelessness is “a community problem that needs a community solution.”
Brown said that the city is working on a plan, but has yet to come up with a solution to the homeless problem. He told the newspaper during a phone interview on Friday morning that “any and all plans are on the table and are at the discretion of the City Council.”
Brown said a recent decision by the 9th Circuit Court regarding two cases that took place in Oregon and Idaho prevent cities nationwide from banning homeless from occupying public places to conduct life-essential functions, such as eating and sleeping.
Additionally, the Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 3115 during its most recent session, which has been signed by Gov. Kate Brown and goes into effect Sept. 25. The bill states that cities and counties must ensure regulations regarding sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outdoors on public property that is open to the public are “objectively reasonable as to time, place and manner with regards to person experiencing homelessness.” Keeping warm and dry does not include any measure that involves fire or flame but allows an individual to use other means as needed to “survive outdoors given the environmental conditions.”
Additionally, the law allows for any persona experiencing homelessness to sue for injunctive or declaratory relief to challenge the city or county’s law, which will be done in the circuit court of the respective county.
Brown discussed the issue at a recent City Council meeting and suggested that a portion of the monies from the American Rescue Plan Act be used to provide a place for persons experiencing homelessness to sleep.
Leslie Thompson contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.