ONTARIO — A local wholesale malt beverage and wine business is changing hands. Echanis Distributing was recently purchased by Columbia Distributing LLC.
The change of ownership was an agenda item at Tuesday night’s Ontario City Council meeting as Columbia Distributing had to apply for a liquor license to assume operation.
Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero explained to the City Council that this business has no store front and is “a true wholesale business,” adding that the application had already been approved by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.
The council unanimously voted to approve the liquor license application.
