VALE — During a rescheduled meeting on Feb. 10, Vale City Manager Todd Fuller told the City Council that the city had qualified for two grants, one of which was $1 Million.
The reason for the rescheduled meeting was due to a lack of a quorum at the regular council meeting on Feb. 8.
The first grant for $1 Million was obtained through Oregon State Sen. Lynn Findley’s office through the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund to assist municipalities with infrastructure projects. The grant will be used to help fund the Willowcreek Lift Station Replacement Project.
The other grant was for $100,000 for Vale City Airport [also known as Miller Memorial Airpark] from the state of Oregon’s Critical Oregon Airport Relief program.
The grant will be used to lay asphalt in the airport’s parking area for planes, Fuller told the Argus in a telephone interview on Feb. 18.
No date has been set on when these grants will be issued to Vale.
In other action, the City Council unanimously approved spending $63,865 with Conservation Technix to develop the city of Vale’s Parks Master Plan.
The council also agreed to form an ad hoc committee to review Vale’s municipal code.
The next Vale City Council meeting is today at 7 p.m. at Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St. N.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.