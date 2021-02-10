Bill summaries

House Bill 2014

“Provides for distribution of moneys in Oregon Marijuana Account to certain cities determined by population and location of city and based on share of retail sales of marijuana items in state, as exception to standard distributions based on city share of population and of licenses for marijuana-related businesses. Applies to distributions from account occurring in calendar quarters beginning on or after January 1, 2022, and before July 1, 2027.”

House Bill 2015

“Increases maximum percentage of tax that governing body of city or county may impose on sale of marijuana items. Applies to marijuana items sold on or after January 1, 2022.”