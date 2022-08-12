City of Ontario to form committee for Tater Tots Trail

This photo from November of 2019 shows an area along the Snake River where the proposed Tater Tots Trail will be. This was taken after city officials did a massive sweep of a homeless encampment, moving many individuals out of the area.
ONTARIO — Another ad hoc committee will be forming for the city of Ontario, this time to oversee details of engaging the community to help develop a concept design for the long-awaited Tater Tots Trail.
The project, which will be alongside a 3-mile stretch of the Snake River, was incepted several years ago by city officials, and the push for federal funding began earnestly in 2021.
Some of that funding came this year from the National Parks Service — Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance program. The entity awarded an in-kind grant to the city to help with planning and developing the trail project. In 2021, during a tour with officials from U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley’s office, city officials said the cost of the trail overall was estimated to be about $5 million, with $750,000 being sought for the design phase from the National Parks Service.
Merkley along with U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and staff were said to be big supporters in getting federal assistance.
A key part of the in-kind funding is a recommendation from the the federal entity to develop a Tater Tots Trail ad hoc committee. The reason, according to information in the council’s agenda packet for Aug. 16: “to collaborate with city staff’s Core Tater Tot Planning Team on community engagement efforts and ultimately provide a concept design recommendation” to the Ontario City Council.
The group will consist of seven members, with one being from the council. A unique factor of this ad hoc committee will be that one councilor participates, not as a liaison to the group, but as a voting member, according to information presented to the council from City Manager Pro Tem Dan Cummings.
Mayor Riley Hill asked what the next steps would be, and Cummings noted that the city would advertise for the position and come back to the council to ask a councilor to volunteer for the committee.
Resolution No. 2022-133 to form the Tater Tots Trail Ad Hoc Committee, was passed unanimously during a roll call vote. Councilor Eddie Melendrez was absent from that meeting.
Members of the committee will meet at least once every other month through Dec. 31, 2023, the date set to dissolve, or upon the City Council’s acceptance of a concept design.
