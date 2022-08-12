City of Ontario to form committee for Tater Tots Trail

This photo from November of 2019 shows an area along the Snake River where the proposed Tater Tots Trail will be. This was taken after city officials did a massive sweep of a homeless encampment, moving many individuals out of the area.

 Photo courtesy city of Ontario

ONTARIO — Another ad hoc committee will be forming for the city of Ontario, this time to oversee details of engaging the community to help develop a concept design for the long-awaited Tater Tots Trail.

The project, which will be alongside a 3-mile stretch of the Snake River, was incepted several years ago by city officials, and the push for federal funding began earnestly in 2021.



