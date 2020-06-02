ONTARIO — An ongoing dispute between the City of Ontario and its police union over requiring officers to meet its residency rule has been resolved. The Ontario City Council agreed to waive the requirement for two of its non-resident officers who were involved in the ongoing dispute, and to pay $6,000 to one of those officers over the entire matter.
The residency rule — Resolution 2018-112, established in February of 2018 — will not get revisited, as the settlement agreement was to “grandfather” the officers in with the union agreeing that the rule for establishing residency including getting an Oregon driver’s license would “stick moving forward” for incoming officers, according to Ontario City Manager Adam Brown in a phone call this morning.
Brown said the matter was resolved following an executive session during the last City Council meeting on May 19. After the session, the council approved an agreement between the city, Officers Sam D’Addabbo, Tyler Bullington and the Ontario Police Association regarding the residency rule (finally signed by all parties on May 31); the second was a settlement and full release of claims between the city and D’Addabbo (entered on May 20), for which the officer received a $6,000 lump sum in lieu of a claim he had filed for damages. Brown provided those documents to the newspaper, which are available for viewing in the online version of this story.
The city manager said D’Addabbo’s claim was due to the fact that he was trying to buy a house right in the middle of the residency dispute.
“Of course, the financers have to check job status, and we had to tell them the job guarantee was dependent on residency,” Brown said. “So he asked for a lot more, but we just settled for a nominal amount to make it go away. It was a nuisance settlement, a business decision, but it would have cost us more to go to court.”
In addition to the $6,000 lump sum the city will be paying to D’Addabbo, the city has agreed to split all cancellation fees required by the arbitrator (arbitration was originally slated for May 8). As the issue was resolved without need for arbitration, the matter was removed from the list of pending cases on the Oregon Employment Relations Board website.
As for settling with the D’Addabbo over the dispute, Brown said it was tough to make these types of calls, and nobody likes to do that.
“But at the end of the day, you have to run it like it’s a business, and the council said they would rather pay six-thousand dollars and move forward together,” he said, adding that both the union and city felt confident that if the matter moved further ahead “the only ones that would have won was the lawyers.”
In the memorandum, the union agreed that “it will not file any other grievance challenging the legitimacy or enforcement of Policy #2018-112 with regard to police officers hired after Officer Bullington, as long as the City does not violate this MOA or any additional agreements between the City and the Association” regarding the residency rule.
Concerns over the residency rule — Resolution 2018-112, established in February of 2018 — were first raised in August of 2018. That’s when the union first contacted the city over concerns regarding a job posting which listed residency requirements. Since the issue arose, the city has repeatedly held the stance that the union did not initially seek to bargain the issue in a timely manner.
On March 6, the Ontario Police Association filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the City of Ontario. This complaint alleges that the city violated Oregon Revised Statute in regard to collective bargaining with union employees.
On April 9, the union sent a letter to the city telling them requesting D’Addabbo and Bullington to obtain their driver licenses was a breach of contract as it was not part of the residency rule.
Brown says the union never contested that the city didn’t have its rules right.
“They just wanted to negotiate the enforcement and implementation of it,” he said. Moving forward, for future officers, “we agreed to let them apply for an extension of time to prove residency, but it would be at the discretion of HR, the police chief and city manager. They could take it to mediation at their own cost.”
