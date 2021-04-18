ONTARIO
Residents will have their final chance to give their input on the city of Ontario’s proposed budget for 2021-22 at a public hearing during the upcoming Ontario City Council meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The budget committee met March 9-11 to go over the budget as proposed by city officials.
The proposed budget, which sits at $43.2 million, is an increase of $10.1 million from the 2020-21 fiscal year with a large chunk coming in from marijuana dispensary taxes.
Expenditures are broken down into the following categories, with priority spending listed from highest to lowest: Desirability, $830,000; Lifestyle, $604,012; Education, $498,660; Growth, $477,000; and Beautification, $82,650.
The primary focus of the coming fiscal year is desirability, which falls in line with the 2019-23 Strategic Plan. The most expensive of these expenditures is the Tater Tot Trail, and the purchase of land tied to a $50,000 downtown attraction.
The downtown attraction is only a concept at this point that doesn’t have a specific project tied to it just yet. The idea is that it will be something that would attract travelers to the area. Some ideas that were suggested were a Ferris wheel and a lookout tower.
The proposed budget originally had $150,000 slated for a pool donation, however that amount did jump on the third day of committee meetings.
The $250,000 toward the reopening of the pool is supposed to be a one-time contribution, as the facility is no longer owned by the city and is now owned and operated by the Ontario Recreation District. The district is a taxpaying district comprising taxpayers which live in the 8C School District area that formed as a result of the city shuttering the pool due to maintenance expenses.
Andrew Maeda, executive director for Ontario Recreation District, told the city he estimates the total project to be around $3.125 million, and had originally asked for funds over the next three fiscal years.
In order for the recreation district to get the $250,000 from the city, there are stipulations tied to the one-time donation, which include that the facility’s name including ‘Ontario’ in it. Additionally, discounts extended to “any broad group” for pool services, must also be made available to Ontario residents. Furthermore, recreation district officials would need to provide supporting documents, including plans for fundraising, finances, construction and operations in order to get those funds.
Malheur County Assessor Dave Ingram confirmed on Friday that the city of Ontario’s taxpaying district does overlap three areas of the Ontario Recreation taxpaying district. The City’s codes are 1, 60, 61 and 62; the Ontario Recreation District’s codes are 12 and some outlying areas in 13, 14, 15, 25, 56, 60, 61, 62 and 63. Codes 60, 61 and 62, where the overlap occurs, is property that has been annexed into the city and typically includes either rural fire or road districts that come in and out, according to Ingram.
