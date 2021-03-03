ONTARIO
The city of Ontario won’t know until April whether one of the five grants that have been applied for on its behalf has been secured. Despite the unknown, the city will continue to pay the firm $6,500 per month to see whether it will pay off in the form of grants.
The city was allowed to try the services before committing to any kind of agreement with the company on a three-month trial basis. The end of the trial period ended in September and since then, the city has paid $52,000 to the consulting firm. Now the city has decided to continue to utilize the service through June.
To date, Merchant McIntyre & Associates, the consultation firm based out of Washington D.C. has applied for five grants on the cities behalf since June of 2020
At its regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 16, the Ontario City Council discussed whether to extend the agreement.
City Manager Adam Brown explained to the council that it is “difficult to judge success” on services like this due to the grant application process taking as long as it does, varying from grant to grant because each have different deadlines for submitting applications and dates of which the awards themselves are announced.
Mayor Riley Hill, during the discussion, said that he had personally dealt with federal government entities and that their timelines typically take more time than others. For this reason, he said that he wants for the city to continue its agreement with Merchant McIntyre because it takes time to know if the efforts have produced any results.
“I’m gonna support it,” said Hill.
Councilor John Kirby said that he was “not wild about $6,500 a month” for the services, a sentiment that Councilor Ken Hart also had concerns about.
Brown told the council that the grant hey are waiting to find out about in April is the “Our Town” grant offered by the National Endowment for the Arts.
The council voted to continue the current service agreement with Merchant McIntyre, with Hart being the only dissenting vote not in favor of continuing the agreement.
The continuation of services would mean the city would use the firm’s services until June 30.
The newspaper reached out to Brown to determine what kinds of grants have already been applied for.
In an email received on Feb. 26, Brown gave a list of the grants that were selected and applied for by Merchant McIntyre and the amounts of those grants. The following is a listing provided by Brown:
• NEA – Our Town Grant $150,000 total project
• EDA Design – $800k NE 2nd Street
• Assistance to Fire Fighters Grant (AFG) – $1 million
• SAFER – Fire fighter funding for 3 years $400,000
• Oregon Community Paths Program — $70,000
The first of the grants in the list, the “Our Town” grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, is one that Brown said that would be used toward developing the wayfinding system.
“Our first deadline for notification of awards (or not awards) will be for the NEA Our Town Program Grant. This would really help us kick off our wayfinding system. I’m hoping to get information back from the EDA grant this week. Not award notification, but advisory information,” wrote Brown.
He said that in reference to the grant, “we are keeping our fingers crossed.”
Brown also said that Merchant McIntyre has been “very accommodating” and offered several options to continue services including offering a month-to-month option.
