ONTARIO — The City of Ontario has announced that Business Oregon awarded $65,000 to the city to support small businesses who need emergency assistance due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. These funds will be used to leverage the city’s existing micro-loan program with matching grants for eligible businesses.
The matching grant program opens today, and will continue until all funds have been distributed.
Additional information and program applications are available immediately on the city’s website at https://www.ontariooregon.org/businessloanfund.html.
Applications must be returned to Ontario Finance Director Kari Ott at 444 S.W. 4th St., Ontario, OR 97914 or by email at kott@opgcpa.com.
For more information, contact Ott at (541) 573-6151.
