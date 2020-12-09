ONTARIO
With some help from Jacobs, the City of Ontario’s public works department, the City was able to net $360,000 to “fill in stretches of sidewalk in areas used by children to walk to school” according to the post on the City’s Facebook page.
The announcement also included a “special thanks to May Roberts Elementary, Aiken Elementary and Alameda Elementary for their letters of support!”
This grant is from the Oregon Department of Transportation Safe Routes to School Infrastructure Program. To find out more about the program and what this grant means for the city, the newspaper reached out to City Manager Adam Brown and City Engineer Betsy Roberts.
In an email on Monday afternoon, Brown said that he was going to defer “the specifics” of the project to Roberts, but had plenty to say about how what it means to the city.
‘We are very grateful’
“We have applied for this grant two years in a row, and we are very grateful to have received funding for this highly competitive program. There are more needs across the state than there is funding. This will help us with identified improvements at May Roberts and Alameda,” wrote Brown.
Roberts, in an email received on Tuesday afternoon, provided a “map of improvements” schematic with areas highlighted that will see repairs. She said that this project will be “adding new sidewalk where we have none and/or new ADA ramps.”
Roberts went on to say that the overall budget for the project is $449,000.
“Of that amount, the City’s match is 20% or just about $90,000,” she wrote.
Roberts said that this budget “accounts for survey, design, grant administration, construction and construction administration.”
