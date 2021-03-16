ONTARIO
The City of Ontario Budget Committee, on March 11 voted 8-5 to approve a one-time contribution of $250,000 to the Ontario Recreation District’s pool project, so long as certain conditions are met. This decision came on the final night of budget hearings on March 11.
The conditions of the city’s donation to the project are outlined in a document prepared by Ontario City Councilor Ken Hart. In the document, the parameters are to vote for a $250,000 contribution, if that vote failed, then the contribution becomes $150,000.
Former Mayor Leroy Cammack during the budget hearings asked whether such a donation would be double taxation.
At the budget committee meeting, however, the $150,000 contribution motion by Mayor Riley Hill was voted on first and failed.
The second motion by Hart for the greater amount of $250,000 was voted on and approved by the committee.
According to the document prepared by Hart, the contribution will be “one-time” the pool facility’s name “will include the name of the city, ‘Ontario.’” Additionally, discounts extended to “any broad group” for pool services will also be made available to Ontario residents.
The document states that funds will be release after the Recreation District provides written copies of the following.
• A fundraising plan;
• Financial plan for funding the building and maintenance/operations of the pool;
• Construction rendering of the completed pool/pool complex;
• Construction timeline; and
• Detailed operations plan.
Additionally, the document stipulates “approved funds will not be released without a reaffirming vote by the City Council that these conditions have been met.”
Information previously reported was incorrect.
